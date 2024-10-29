Rakul Wishes Sister-In-Law Deepshikha On Birthday: Admire Your Strength And Creativity

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) On her sister-in-law Deepshikha Deshmukh's 40th birthday on Tuesday, Rakul Preet Singh shared a heartwarming note and said that she admires her strength, creativity and she embraces every challenge with grace.

Rakul took to Instagram, where she posted a few pictures posing with Deepshikha. The first image was from the actress' wedding with Jackky Bhagnani, which took place in Goa earlier this year. Other images had the two ladies posing with Jackky.

“Happy birthday, Honey Di! You bring so much joy and positivity into our lives. I admire your strength and creativity and the way you embrace every challenge with grace. As you celebrate another year, I hope you know how loved and appreciated you are,” wrote Rakul.

She then wished her a year full of happiness and laughter.

“May this year be filled with laughter, cherished moments, and all the things you wish for. love ya @deepshikhadeshmukh,” she added.

Rakul celebrated her first Karva Chauth while on bed rest this year and shared a glimpse with her fans on October 20. She had shared a video showing her hands adorned with henna.

Despite nursing an injury, the actress was determined to partake in the celebrations along with her husband. The actress suffered a serious injury to her back earlier this month during her workout session when she engaged with an 80 kg deadlift.

A source had earlier said,“Rakul has been on bed rest since the last few days and the situation has been quite scary. It all started on the morning of 5th October, when Rakul was doing her workout. She did an 80 kg deadlift without wearing a belt, which resulted in a spasm on her back”.

However, the actress pushed herself, and still kept resulting in the aggravation of injury following which she has been suggested bed rest by medical experts.

The injury had resulted in an excruciating situation wherein her L4,L5,S1 nerves got jammed. Soon after her BP dropped, she broke into a sweat and she was made to sleep on the bed.