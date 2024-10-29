Key Drivers Of The Shipboard Cables Market In 2024: Rise In Offshore Oil & Gas Expansion And Global Trade Surge

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shipboard Cables Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Shipboard Cables Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The shipboard cables market has experienced substantial growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $2.58 billion in 2023 to $2.71 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as the expansion of the maritime industry, safety and compliance standards, naval modernization and defense expenditures, rising vessel electrification, and offshore energy exploration.

Market Size Estimates for the Global Shipboard Cables Market and Expected Growth Rate

The shipboard cables market is anticipated to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching $4.14 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as the integration of renewable energy, the need for digitalization and connectivity, the adoption of electric propulsion systems, improvements in fire safety features, and the expansion of global trade and shipping activities.

Primary Growth Drivers Of The Shipboard Cables Market

The growth and expansion of offshore oil and gas facilities are fueling the shipboard cables market. This expansion includes the electrification of offshore oil and gas platforms, which relies on efficient shipboard cables to link these platforms to mainland power grids.

Top Market Players Contributing To The Growth Of The Shipboard Cables Market

Key players in the shipboard cables market include 3M Company, Fujitsu Limited, Eaton Corporation, Prysmian Group, TE Connectivity Inc., CommScope Holding Company Inc., Nexans SA, Leoni AG, General Cable Company, Molex LLC, Belden Inc., OCC Corporation, Axon' Cable S.A.S., HMN Technologies Co. Ltd., Seacon Group Limited, Shoal Group Ltd., Eland Cables Ltd., ZTT Corporation, SAB Bröckskes GmbH & Co. KG, Nuhas LLC, Belcom Cables Ltd., CABLE SOURCE PTE. LTD., WILSON CABLES PTE. LTD., Teledyne Marine Technologies, HESFIBEL, SAMCO Inc.

Emerging Trends Affecting The Size Of The Shipboard Cables Market

Key players in the shipboard cable market are creating new products, including quick ship programs, to enhance customer offerings and boost revenue. A quick ship program is a service provided by a company, often in manufacturing or retail, designed to expedite the delivery of specific products or goods to customers.

Global Shipboard Cables Market Segmentation

1) By Type: Fiber-optic Cables, Electric Cables

2) By Voltage: Medium Voltage Cable, Low Voltage Cable

3) By Applications: Marine And Offshore, Oil & Gas And Petrochemical, Other Applications

Geographical Analysis: Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Shipboard Cables Market Leader

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America is the second-largest region in the market share. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Definition And Overview Of The Shipboard Cables Market

Shipboard cables are cables specifically designed for electrical installations on ships and offshore platforms, facilitating the transfer of electric power to panels for lighting, control circuits, and the transmission of critical instrumentation signals. These cables are characterized by their fire-resistant and flame-retardant properties, as well as being low smoke and halogen-free.

The Shipboard Cables Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Shipboard Cables Market Report

The Shipboard Cables Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into shipboard cables market size, shipboard cables market drivers and trends, shipboard cables competitors' revenues, and shipboard cables market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Services Offered By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

