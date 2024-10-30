(MENAFN) A top Ukrainian military official has expressed serious concerns about how and bureaucratic inefficiencies are hampering the armed forces' ability to respond effectively to the evolving battlefield conditions. Major General Dmitry Marchenko, who is actively involved in the defense of the port city of Nikolayev, highlighted the urgent need for adaptability in modern military operations, a quality he feels the Ukrainian military currently lacks—not due to the capabilities of the themselves, but because of systemic issues within the country's defense logistics.



In a candid interview, Marchenko pointed out that the entrenched bureaucracy and rampant corruption within Ukraine's defense industry are significant barriers to rapid adaptation and production of necessary military supplies. He lamented that the country missed critical opportunities to enhance its military capabilities during the period between the political upheaval in 2014 and the escalation of conflict with Russia in early 2022. "Unfortunately, our politicians and officials have skipped [that period] as if they were on recess," he remarked, emphasizing the detrimental impact of this negligence on military preparedness.



The general specifically criticized the arms procurement efforts prior to 2022, labeling them as "failed." He also noted that former Defense Minister Andrey Taran was allowed to resign with accolades despite the shortcomings of his tenure, which Marchenko views as indicative of broader systemic issues.



In light of these challenges, Ukraine has increasingly relied on foreign aid to equip its military throughout the conflict with Russia. Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presented a ‘victory plan’ that calls for enhanced Western support. However, Marchenko criticized the proposal for not addressing what Ukraine should do to improve its situation, arguing that it primarily demands more weapons from allies without recognizing that "we are owed nothing."



The general's remarks underscore a pressing need for reform within Ukraine's military logistics and procurement processes if the country is to effectively confront ongoing and future challenges on the battlefield. As the conflict continues, addressing these internal issues may prove crucial for enhancing the operational effectiveness of Ukrainian forces.

