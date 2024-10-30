American news agency prohibits conservative pundit over ‘exploding pager’ remark

(MENAFN) CNN has made the decision to ban conservative commentator Ryan Girdusky from its programming after he made a controversial comment regarding “exploding pagers” during a heated debate on the show ‘News Night with Abby Phillip.’ The incident unfolded when Girdusky engaged in a discussion with journalist Mehdi Hasan, who was expressing frustration about being accused of anti-Semitism in the past due to his support for the Palestinian cause.



During the exchange, Girdusky interjected with a remark aimed at Hasan, saying, “Well, I hope your beeper doesn’t go off.” This comment referenced recent incidents involving explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies that targeted members of Hezbollah in Lebanon and Syria, which many attributed to Israeli actions. Hasan immediately reacted, questioning if Girdusky was implying that he should be harmed, and accused him of “inciting violence.”



In response to the backlash, Girdusky apologized, claiming he mistakenly believed Hasan supported Hamas, the Palestinian militant group. However, CNN took a firm stance following the incident, stating that Girdusky “will not be welcomed back at our network” and emphasizing that there is “zero room for racism or bigotry” in their programming. Abby Phillip, the show’s host, also issued an apology to viewers for the behavior displayed during the segment.



The incident has drawn criticism beyond CNN, with Palestinian American Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib voicing her outrage on social media. She accused the network of normalizing “open anti-Arab, anti-Muslim, and anti-Palestinian hate,” and expressed her belief that such remarks being aired was not surprising given the current media climate.



This controversy highlights ongoing tensions surrounding discussions of Israel and Palestine, particularly in the media, where comments about these sensitive topics can quickly escalate into broader discussions about hate speech and the responsibilities of media outlets.

