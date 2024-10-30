(MENAFN) Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, who has faced criticism for his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, is still regarded as a valued member of the Social Party (SPD). This comes after he narrowly avoided expulsion from the party due to his refusal to publicly denounce Putin's actions, particularly in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The SPD’s newly appointed General Secretary, Matthias Miersch, recently confirmed that there is still a place for Schroeder within the party's senior ranks.



In an interview with Germany's Stern magazine, Miersch acknowledged Schroeder's contributions to the party, stating, “Yes, otherwise Gerhard Schroeder would have had to be expelled from the party.” He expressed appreciation for Schroeder’s “life’s work as a whole,” despite their fundamentally different views regarding Putin and the war in Ukraine. Miersch highlighted several of Schroeder’s notable achievements, including his opposition to the 2003 invasion of Iraq, his support for same-sex partnerships, and his efforts to fund educational initiatives.



Miersch’s remarks are seen as a gesture of reconciliation toward Schroeder, who has become increasingly marginalized within the party since the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022. His close relationship with Putin has drawn sharp criticism, particularly after he refused to condemn the Russian leader's actions. Since the onset of the conflict, Schroeder has met with Putin on two occasions and has publicly criticized the United States for undermining potential peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv. He has also condemned Western nations for providing military aid to Ukraine and expressed his intent to continue seeking opportunities for dialogue with Putin.



As the SPD grapples with internal divisions and external pressures stemming from the geopolitical situation, Miersch's willingness to embrace Schroeder's past contributions may signal a desire for unity within the party, even as it navigates the complexities of its relationship with Russia.

