Pentagon reveals army-industrial plan

(MENAFN) In response to the vulnerabilities highlighted by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the US Department of Defense has announced a new military-industrial strategy aimed at enhancing the resilience and agility of global supply chains. This implementation plan for the National Defense Industrial Strategy (NDIS), released recently, emphasizes the urgent need for the Western military-industrial complex to adapt and improve in order to meet the growing demands for weapons and ammunition in Ukraine.



Laura Taylor-Kale, the assistant secretary for industrial base policy, explained that this plan provides industry partners and global allies with clear guidelines on the Department of Defense’s priorities for building industrial capacity. The focus is on ensuring that the industries of the US and its allies are better equipped to respond to both current and future challenges.



Bill LaPlante, the undersecretary for acquisition and sustainment, emphasized that the implementation plan is designed to serve as a foundational framework for future resource allocation and investment decisions. This includes informing budget priorities, guiding research and development efforts, and enhancing the Pentagon's engagement with industry partners.



The strategy specifically addresses critical shortages in essential materials, including chemicals, castings and forgings, microelectronics, and the industrial capacity needed for hypersonic weapons, with plans for approximately $393.4 million in funding through the Defense Production Act.



Taylor-Kale noted significant concerns regarding supply chain vulnerabilities, particularly the risks posed by reliance on “adversarial sources” and the lack of diversity in parts suppliers. To combat these issues, the plan includes initiatives to boost domestic production of 155mm artillery shells, with investment running into several billion dollars. Additionally, it calls for the modernization of US Army ammunition plants and depots to ensure that military operations can be adequately supported.



This comprehensive strategy signals a proactive approach by the Pentagon to bolster its military-industrial base, ensuring that it remains robust and capable of meeting the demands of both current conflicts and future defense needs.

MENAFN30102024000045015687ID1108833455