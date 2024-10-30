Big B Reveals Why He Had To Re-Dub Vijay Deenanath Chauhan's Character In ‘Agneepath’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Amitabh Bachchan recently shared an interesting behind-the-scenes story about re-dubbing his iconic character, Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, from the "Agneepath."

In the upcoming Diwali special episode of "Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16", Big B revealed the unexpected challenges he faced during the production of the film and why he had to re-record Vijay's powerful dialogues. The shared this interesting anecdote after Varun Dhawan expressed his admiration for his outhandling performance in the film "Agneepath."

Dhawan said,“The movie is still incredible, and your character is iconic,” to which director Raj adds,“You have been a hero for so many generations that even new actors try to capture your style in certain scenes. I tell them only you can truly embody that character.” Varun then asks Bachchan,“As an actor, I'd love to know, when you took on the character of Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, what was on your mind? How did you decide on the voice modulation?”

Replying to this, the veteran actor said,“I'll tell you a fact, some things are unplanned. On the first day of shooting, I still hadn't figured out how to portray him. I was in the makeup room and called Mukul Anand and suggested giving Vijay a distinct, deep voice. He agreed, and that's how we decided on it.”

Amitabh went on to add,“There was a man who used to visit Kalyanji-Anandji's home with a similar heavy tone, so I thought, why not model Vijay's voice after that? Later, I found out that man came from an underground background, which fit the essence of Vijay's character perfectly. So, the character's first shot was inspired by him. When the movie released, though, the producer called to say theatres were having issues. Audiences were tearing up seats and telling the sound department, 'This doesn't sound like Amitabh; fix the sound system!' So, to address it, I had to re-dub the whole film in my normal voice. But that initial voice was very impactful.”

On the request of Varun, Amitabh also recreated his iconic dialogue from the movie. The upcoming episode of“Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16” will feature Varun Dhawan and the director duo Raj & DK. They'll be joining Amitabh on the popular game show to promote their film,“Citadel: Honey Bunny.