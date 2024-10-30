Biden labels Trump backers as ‘garbage’

(MENAFN) In a recent online discussion organized by the Hispanic advocacy group Voto Latino, outgoing President Joe Biden referred to supporters of presidential candidate Donald as "garbage." This comment was made in the context of condemning remarks made by a speaker at Trump’s rally, where the speaker allegedly likened Puerto Rico to "a floating island of garbage."



During the Zoom call, Biden highlighted comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's joke from a previous event and expressed his outrage at the characterization of Puerto Rico. He emphasized that Puerto Ricans are "good, decent honorable people," and directed his criticism at the rhetoric coming from Trump’s rally. Biden stated, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” arguing that Trump's demonization of Latinos is both “unconscionable” and “un-American,” and goes against the nation’s values.



Biden further accused Trump of attempting to "divide the country based on race" and asserted that the Democratic candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, would serve as a leader for all Americans, regardless of their background.



However, Biden later sought to clarify his remarks on social media platform X, explaining that he was specifically referring to the "hateful rhetoric" directed at Puerto Rico by Trump’s supporters at the rally. “That’s all I meant to say,” he wrote, asserting that the comments made at that rally do not reflect the true values of the nation.



The president's remarks quickly drew criticism from Trump's allies. Republican Senator Marco Rubio responded strongly, asserting that Biden's comments were disrespectful to "everyday Americans who love their country." Rubio called for the Harris campaign to apologize, emphasizing, “We are not garbage, we are patriots who love America,” during a Trump rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania.



This exchange highlights the ongoing political tensions and deep divisions within the country as the presidential race heats up. Biden’s comments and the subsequent backlash underscore the contentious atmosphere surrounding the election, particularly regarding issues of race and national identity.

