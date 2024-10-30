China urges for universal, consistent application of international humanitarian law

(MENAFN) At the 34th International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, which took place from October 28 to 31, China's permanent representative to the UN Office in Geneva, Chen Xu, called for all nations to translate their commitments under the Geneva Conventions into tangible actions. He emphasized the need for a universal and consistent application of international humanitarian law, particularly in light of the unprecedented severity of the current global humanitarian crisis. Chen's remarks underscored the urgency for countries to uphold genuine multilateralism and collaboratively advance the cause of global peace and progress for humanity.



In addressing the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel, Chen highlighted the critical need for an immediate and lasting ceasefire to alleviate the suffering of civilians affected by the violence. He urged major powers that have influence over the conflicting parties to take on a constructive role in facilitating a peaceful resolution. The call for peace reflects a broader recognition of the humanitarian toll that prolonged conflict inflicts on vulnerable populations.



Furthermore, Chen stressed the importance of protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure during military operations, insisting that these entities must never be targeted. He advocated for ensuring safe and unimpeded humanitarian access in conflict areas, emphasizing the need to protect humanitarian organizations and their staff. This call to action highlights the essential role of humanitarian assistance in mitigating suffering and underscores the responsibilities of all parties involved in armed conflicts to adhere to international humanitarian standards.



Overall, Chen Xu's statements resonate with the urgent need for collective action in the face of escalating humanitarian crises worldwide. By advocating for adherence to international humanitarian law and the protection of civilians, he highlights the critical importance of a coordinated global response to effectively address humanitarian challenges and foster a more peaceful and just world.

