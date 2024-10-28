NHRC Organises Inaugural Business And Human Rights Dialogue In Arab Region

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) and President of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI), HE Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah said that Arab countries are witnessing tremendous and unique opportunities as well as major challenges, adding that economic transformations are accelerating, but accompanied by pressing concerns about the environmental, social and human rights impacts of business activities.

Migrant workers, women and other vulnerable groups often bear the brunt of irresponsible business practices, which requires consolidating collective efforts to protect their rights.

Addressing the opening session of the dialogue, Her Excellency said that this inaugural dialogue is an important step in ensuring that Arab region does not fall behind the global trend of implementing the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, which provide a basic framework for such efforts. These principles also emphasize the need for states to protect human rights, the need for companies to respect those rights, and enabling victims to access effective means of redress.

With virtue of their unique and powerful mandate, national human rights institutions (NHRIs) are trailblazers in promoting and protecting human rights in the context of business activities, in addition to their role as bridges of communication between governments, companies, civil society and affected communities, she said explaining that this contributes to facilitating dialogue, promoting accountability and establishing the foundations of a human rights-based approach to business operations.

Her Excellency went on saying that NHRIs also play a key role in ensuring the effective implementation of the UN Guiding Principles and translating them into concrete facts, by providing guidance to states and companies; contributing to the development of laws, policies and practices that are consistent with international human rights standards; monitoring and tracking the impacts of business activities on human rights; investigating and reporting violations; and holding states and companies accountable for human rights violations.

She pointed to the role of NHRIs in representing and empowering individuals and communities, especially vulnerable communities, by a number of means, including informing them of their rights and ensuring their effective participation in all business-related processes that affect their lives and livelihoods, while facilitating access to remedies for victims of business-related human rights violations.

Meanwhile, she noted that GANHRI works in close cooperation and harmony with regional networks of NHRIs, partners in the United Nations, and civil society to bring together members in all regions and support them in implementing their mandates with the aim of ensuring that human rights are central to business activities.

Her Excellency said that GANHRI's Business and Human Rights Working Group, established in 2009, has been remarkably active in coordinating the efforts of the Alliance members to exchange knowledge, build capacity and enhance engagement at the global and regional levels. Earlier this month (October), the Working Group held an educational seminar on business, human rights and climate change, with the participation of the Chair of the UN Working Group on Business and Human Rights, highlighting the efforts of NHRIs in all regions in this important work, she added.

Building on the innovative approaches adopted by NHRIs to address the human rights impacts of business operations over the past decade, the Global Alliance held its annual conference in May under the theme "Business and Human Rights: The Role and Experiences of NHRIs", Her Excellency said pointing that at the end of the conference, human rights institutions from around the world adopted a communique' pledging to up their efforts to promote and protect human rights in relation to business, in support of the implementation of the UN Guiding Principles, with a particular focus on pressing issues such as climate change and threats to online civic space.

Over the next two days, participants in the Inaugural Business and Human Rights Dialogue in Arab Region will explore key issues such as corporate human rights due diligence, rights holders' access to effective remedies, the development of national action plans on business and human rights, and the role of SMEs in driving responsible business practices, she said adding that they will also explore the life experiences of vulnerable groups, including women, migrant workers, people with disabilities and displaced persons.

HE Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah urged engaging in this dialogue with a spirit of openness, innovation and commitment, noting that success in addressing the challenges of business and human rights in the Arab region depends on the ability to join efforts and benefit from the diverse expertise, experiences and viewpoints presented in the dialogue. She voiced looking forwards to the results of this dialogue, which would help shape the future of business and human rights not only in Arab countries but all over the world.

In a related context, Secretary-General of the Arab Network for National Human Rights Institutions (ANNHRI) HE Sultan bin Hassan Al Jamali emphasized the importance of dialogue, noting that it puts everyone on the path to protecting human rights in business in the Arab region.

His Excellency said that the dialogue on business and human rights aims to chart a course for responsible business practices in the Arab region, based on the principle of the universality, interconnectedness, interdependence, and indivisibility of human rights.

He said that working with partners in the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to enhance the capacities of national human rights institutions in monitoring economic, social, and cultural rights, as well as the network's efforts to enhance the role of national human rights institutions and their capacities in monitoring and following up on the implementation of the goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which is related to business, which in turn contributes, if practiced in a manner that respects human rights, to promoting economic, social and cultural rights as well as implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which allows for addressing and preventing crises and conflicts around the world.

He added that to achieve this, we must enact laws that regulate commercial activities, with regulations, measures, and instructions that adopt the human rights approach to protect rights and promote social, economic, and cultural equality for societies in general and for individuals and vulnerable and marginalized groups in particular, as they are more affected than others by commercial activities that do not take human rights into account, which will lead to leaving them behind, violating their right to live in dignity without fear.

He said that considering that the national human rights institutions established in accordance with the Paris Principles of 1993 are one of the effective national mechanisms for implementing the principle of leaving no one behind, as well as for their role in supporting and following up on the requirements of the rule of law, the Arab Network urges its member national human rights institutions to work seriously to follow up on their countries' implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, given its importance in addressing the root causes of crises and conflicts, and the stability, equality, justice and peace it will achieve if implemented.

In turn, Deputy Chairperson of the NHRC HE Dr. Mohammed bin Saif Al Kuwari said that the dialogue on business and human rights in the Arab region focuses on very important points, at a time when we find initiatives and charitable works by businesses that serve human rights, especially vulnerable groups in society, whether people with disabilities, women, children, the elderly, workers, and other groups.

He added that there is no doubt that there is cooperation with human rights to encourage business initiatives and to exert more effort, work, and projects that serve human rights.

He pointed out that the inaugural dialogue focuses on the Arab world, and that there are challenges, especially since some companies have businesses that may not benefit certain groups, so there is an aspiration to expand the circle of benefit by encouraging business owners to undertake more pioneering projects that affect people's livelihoods, and to open a dialogue platform between businesses, companies, and human rights to discuss the obstacles and challenges and work to find solutions for them through dialogue.

Dr. Al Kuwari added that there is an intention to establish a permanent network that brings together stakeholders such as civil society, officials, governments, and business owners, so that all dialogues and discussions are available, and national plans are developed to serve human rights and limit any current or future challenges.

Professor Damilola S. Olawuyi, a member of the United Nations Working Group on Business and Human Rights, stressed that the world is witnessing accelerating challenges, and that businesses in essential sectors are at the forefront of those facing these challenges. These problems are widespread in many regions around the world, he said, pointing to the importance of focusing on various efforts and economic diversification.



He hoped that the opening dialogue would pave the way for steps in the field of human rights and business, and present best practices in this path, while enhancing the ability of businesses to access technology and benefit from clean technologies to make achievements in the entire world, especially in the field of the environment, and to translate into achievements in the field of business.



Noting that this dialogue will provide a platform to discuss issues related to business and human rights and to share different opinions, and it will be a safe space for positive and constructive dialogue, He said: "On behalf of the United Nations Working Group on Business and Human Rights, I thank the team organizing this conference, especially the National Human Rights Committee in the State of Qatar."



Biplove Choudhary, UNDP Technical Representative and Head of Office, Qatar, highlighted that business has significant impacts on human rights. These impacts can be positive in terms of providing services that improve living standards, promoting decent working conditions and strengthening supply chains, adding that business can have negative consequences when there is exploitation of workers and when there is a lack of transparency in this area.



Engineer Ali Ahmed Al Derazi, Chairman of the National Institution for Human Rights in Bahrain, praised the efforts made by the National Human Rights Committee in the State of Qatar in the field of spreading the culture of human rights in society, noting that it is doing a tremendous job by involving society in general and large companies in particular in this regard.



He explained that it is not only required for the state to preserve human rights, but companies must also respect these rights and defend the rights of workers working for them, noting that the states responsibility lies in issuing laws.



Since 2011, the United Nations has set certain standards that require companies to bear part of the responsibility in ensuring the protection of workers' rights in particular and human rights in general, he said, adding that these standards are extremely important for these companies, especially the big ones.



Praising Qatars hosting of the event, Sarmad Al Badri, Director of Relations and Media of the High Commission for Human Rights, said it is very important to talk about issues such as business and human rights, especially since the region is witnessing many successive crises.



He stressed that any step forward taken by any country is positive and that the State of Qatar is a pioneer in this field and pays great attention to supporting human rights issues in the region.



Called the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, these guidelines guide governments and recommend best practices so that companies can support their workers in ways that respect human rights and achieve sustainable development, said Livio Sarandrea, UNDP Global Adviser for Business and Human Rights at the UNDP Geneva office.



Speaking about the event, he added the very large attendance at this event today is a testament to the interest that people give to this topic.



He said that this issue is globally interconnected because it is linked to trade zones with which Arab countries trade and which place business and human rights as a priority for them, and because it is linked to business relations and linked to trade and zones as well.