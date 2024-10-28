Explaining: New Format Of Support For Ukraine, NATO's Reaction To N.Korean Soldiers' Dispatch, Outcome Of Georgia Election

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.





NEW FORMAT OF SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE

On Tuesday, October 29, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with members of the Nordic Council in Reykjavík.

●



The Nordic Council (Council of Ministers of the Nordic countries) is an organisation that coordinates cooperation between the parliaments and governments of the Nordic countries.

●



The members of the Nordic Council are Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Finland, and Sweden.

●



Kyiv initiated the“Ukraine plus Nordic countries” cooperation format to enhance defence, political, and economic collaboration.

●



At the meeting in Reykjavík, measures to increase pressure on Russia to compel it toward honest diplomacy will be discussed.

●



Developing cooperation in the“Nordic countries plus Ukraine” format will strengthen Kyiv's position on the international stage.

NATO'S REACTION TO THE PARTICIPATION OF NORTH KOREAN SOLDIERS IN THE WAR

On Monday, October 28, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will make a statement regarding the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia.

●



Ukraine has released evidence in advance that North Korea is deploying soldiers to the territory of Russia.

●



Up to 12,000 soldiers from North Korea are undergoing training at five military training grounds in the eastern regions of Russia.

●



According to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, soldiers from North Korea are being transported to the front using trucks with civilian licence plates.

●



Ukraine will be forced to fight in Europe against two dictatorial regimes at once: the Russian and the North Korean.

●



To stop the alliance of dictators, urgent decisions are needed regarding military reinforcement for Ukraine from Western partners, primarily NATO member countries.

RESULTS OF THE PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS IN GEORGIA

On 27 October, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said she would not recognise the parliamentary elections and called on people to protest.

●



The parliamentary elections in Georgia occurred amid widespread fraud in favour of the ruling party“Georgian Dream.”

●



Zurabishvili described the interference in the democratic process as a“Russian special operation” and a“hybrid war” against the Georgian people.

●



According to preliminary data,“Georgian Dream” received the majority of votes but will not attain a constitutional majority in parliament.

●



Thus, pro-Russian deputies cannot change the course towards Euro-integration and NATO membership, as enshrined in the Constitution of Georgia.

●



Putin's dream of creating a confederation of Georgia with Abkhazia and South Ossetia is again far from realisation.

●



Thus, Russia's plan to impose a pro-Moscow development vector on Georgia through interference in the elections has not been realised.