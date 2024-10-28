Invaders Increasingly Staffing Law Enforcement Units In Occupied Areas With Operatives Deployed From Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region, the share of local operatives in law enforcement agencies has decreased over the past two years as the invaders have been moving personnel from Russia to take up positions in the relevant units.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Artem Lysohor , reports Ukrinform.

"According to instructions from higher officers, when admitting new operatives to law enforcement units in the so-called 'LPR', preference is given to those who moved in from Russia. This especially applies to the management. Over the past two years, the share of local operatives has been constantly decreasing," Lysohor said.

As per the official, Russia is currently working on a draft law aimed at increasing the capacity of territorial units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the occupied territories by introducing additional incentives for Russians willing to move in the so-called "LPR" and other occupied regions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the invaders offer those arrested on criminal charges in the occupied areas to sign off army contracts to avoid imprisonment.

This is an illustrative photo from open sources