Energia Receives New York State Women Business Enterprise (WBE) Certification

Enables Company to Provide Critical Engineering and Supplier Diversity Advantages to NYS Agencies

- Kendra McQuilton, CEOSMITHTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New York State agencies seeking energy engineering services from certified Women-Owned Business Enterprises (WBE) now have an exciting new option. Energia is proud to announce that it has achieved certification as a Women-Owned Business Enterprise by the New York State Department of Economic Development's Division of Minority and Women's Business Development (DMWBD).This prestigious certification affirms that Energia meets all requirements set forth under New York State Executive Law, Article 15-A, which aims to promote equal opportunities and drive economic growth for women-owned businesses. The mission of the DMWBD is to foster supplier diversity, economic inclusion, and equitable opportunities, helping certified firms like Energia expand their participation in public contracts while advancing the values of diversity and sustainability across New York State agencies.“With the NY State WBE Certification, Energia reaches a meaningful milestone,” said Kendra McQuilton, CEO.“Supplier diversity and workforce inclusivity have become central goals for New York's public institutions, and as a women-owned business, we're excited to align even more closely with these values. We look forward to bringing our energy-saving solutions to NY State agencies in a way that supports their mission and contributes to stronger, more sustainable communities.”The WBE Certification opens new avenues for Energia, allowing us to engage in more procurement opportunities and partnerships across both public and private sectors. This achievement underscores our commitment to diversity, inclusion, and the advancement of women in the energy industry.As we celebrate this achievement, we want to thank our clients, partners, and the community for their continued support. This milestone strengthens our resolve to promote energy efficiency and sustainability initiatives throughout New York.ABOUT ENERGIAEnergia leads the country in successful energy projects by serving as the Owner's technical, financial, and statutory compliance representative. This approach allows agencies to enjoy the many benefits of renewable and other energy-related facility improvements, while ensuring a smooth process, quality control, and maximum financial return. Founded in 1998, Energia has successfully completed more than 140 energy projects across the country. These projects have produced over $1 billion in energy-saving improvements, and improved learning environments for over one million schoolchildren. For more information, visit

