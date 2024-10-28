Securly Appoints Tammy Mank Wincup As CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Securly, Inc. ("Securly"), a leading provider of solutions for K-12 school safety and wellness and a portfolio company of Golden Gate Capital, today announced that Tammy Mank Wincup has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Co-Founder Bharath Madhusudan has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer following 12 years of leadership.

Ms. Wincup is a seasoned and highly successful leader with extensive education experience and a history of accelerating growth and driving execution at SaaS businesses. She has held several leadership positions across education and technology companies, including serving as Chief Operating Officer at EVERFI, a leading education technology company, where she oversaw the development and implementation of EverFi's SaaS based learning platforms in over 20,000 K-12 schools and 1,000 college campuses. Most recently, she served as a partner and investment committee member for Rethink Education, an impact venture fund focused on investing in global education technology.

"Securly plays a critical role in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of students in a modern education system that is being transformed by technology, and we are thrilled to welcome Tammy to help build on the Company's strong momentum and scale," said Matt Crump, a Managing Director at Golden Gate Capital. "Tammy's customer-centric approach and impressive track record of driving operational excellence and strategic growth in the education technology industry make her the ideal leader to take Securly to the next level. The Board is confident Ms. Wincup will help

Securly advance its position as a leading platform enabling student safety, wellness and engagement, and we look forward to working closely through the Company's next phase of growth."

"Nothing is more important than ensuring our schools remain community spaces where every child is safe, supported, and ready to learn," said Ms. Wincup. "I have long admired Securly and its use of innovative, cutting-edge technology to support this mission. Having spent my career leading impactful companies at the intersection of education, technology, and policy, I am thrilled to work alongside Securly's talented team in this next chapter. As a society, we ask a lot of our K-12 schools, and our job at Securly remains to be a true partner to help keep children safe and well."



"It has been a privilege to lead Securly over the last 12 years, and I'm extremely proud of the student safety movement we helped propel alongside our incredible team and K-12 partners," said Mr. Madhusudan. "I am confident Securly will continue its growth journey under Tammy's leadership, and I am excited to watch the Company succeed for years to come."

"On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Bharath for his steady leadership," added Mr. Crump. "Since Bharath co-founded Securly in 2012, Securly has pioneered the digital student safety movement and saved more than 2,200 student lives, and now serves over 20,000 schools and 20 million students daily. We are deeply appreciative of Bharath's unwavering commitment to student safety and wellness, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Tammy Mank Wincup Biography

Ms. Wincup is a senior executive with 28 years of experience leading education and technology companies and organizations. She

joins Securly from Rethink Education, an impact venture fund out of Rethink Capital Partners that is focused on investing in global education technology, and as a senior advisor at Get Well, a leading health-tech and wellness company. Previously, Ms. Wincup was President of Revolution Foods, California's largest K-12 school meal provider, and Chief Operating Officer at EVERFI, a leading education technology company using digital learning to teach financial literacy and wellness topics at over 20,000 K-12 schools.

Earlier in her career, Ms. Wincup held senior roles in the U.S. Department of State, where she helped develop and manage the Middle East Partnership Initiative, a $300 million fund focused on education foreign assistance to the Middle East. She sits on numerous boards including the Center for Transformative Teaching and Learning and U.S. Digital Response and is an Aspen Institute

Pahara Fellow. She earned a master's degree in public policy from the University of Maryland and a bachelor's degree in foreign affairs from the University of Virginia.

About Securly

For over a decade,

Securly has set the standard for student safety and wellness solutions in K-12 education, keeping 20 million students across 20,000 schools safe, secure, and ready to learn. Rooted in our commitment to making digital learning environments safe and secure, we continuously innovate to address emerging challenges. Securly empowers educators, safety teams, and IT staff with cutting-edge tools and actionable insights. By protecting students and streamlining school operations, we help foster better learning outcomes and create a safer, more efficient educational experience. Learn more at

.



About Golden Gate Capital



Golden Gate Capital is a San Francisco-based private equity firm with approximately $20 billion in cumulative committed capital. With a long-term investment philosophy, the principals of Golden Gate Capital have a long history of investing across a wide range of industries and transaction types, including going-privates, corporate divestitures, and recapitalizations, as well as debt and public equity investments. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Securly

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED