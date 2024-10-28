I Won't Break - A Story Of Resilience Amidst Abandonment And Betrayal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Author Derrick Solano exposes the reality of survival through abandonment, family betrayal and the foster system in his groundbreaking memoir, I Won't Break.

- Derrick SolanoLAS VEGAS, NM, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a world where tales of survival often end with tidy resolutions, Derrick Solano's memoir, I Won't Break, offers a raw, unvarnished look at what survival actually costs. This isn't just a story about enduring hardship-it's about living through abandonment, family betrayal, and the gut-wrenching trials of the foster system, all while trying to find a sense of self that the world had denied him since birth.Derrick Solano's life has been anything but ordinary. He was abandoned at two years old, handed over to strangers without a second thought, and cycled through foster homes like a forgotten piece of luggage. By the time he was adopted, Solano had already experienced more heartbreak and alienation than most people encounter in a lifetime. Instead of a safe haven, the family who adopted him took everything he had left-his name, his identity, even his right to be who he was. I Won't Break is a journey through his fight to reclaim a life that was repeatedly stripped away.This memoir is more than a series of unfortunate events; it's a survival guide for anyone who has ever been told they're not enough. Derrick's struggles were intensified when his son, the one light he thought couldn't be taken from him, was legally removed from his life by his adoptive family. He captures the chilling silence and betrayal of being erased from his son's world, forced to watch from the sidelines as his family, who once claimed they loved him, systematically dismantled his role as a father.Solano brings readers directly into his world of unrelenting pain and inner strength. Every page drips with the emotion of someone who's been told to stay down yet refused to yield. From the icy solitude of foster care to the unbreakable bond with his son, and from the twisted love of a family that never saw him for who he was to the rage that fueled his fight to survive, I Won't Break is a story that will leave readers breathless.For those who've followed his music, Solano's lyrics echo the powerful sentiments woven into this memoir. Tracks like "I Won't Break" ( ) and "Fallen, but Still Rising" are extensions of the pain, love, and unfiltered truths explored in the book. Solano's music is a testament to his resilience-a beacon for those who know what it means to be left behind but still manage to rise. His songs, much like his story, don't shy away from the darkness; instead, they revel in it, acknowledging that sometimes, the only way to survive is to embrace the pain and turn it into power.Solano's story is more than just survival-it's defiance.“Each scar is a story,” he reflects.“They tried to take everything, but I'm still here. I won't break.” His memoir speaks directly to anyone who's ever felt crushed by life's harshest realities and serves as both a warning and a promise. I Won't Break isn't a memoir for the faint-hearted; it's for those who have suffered, fought, and are still standing despite it all.Get Your Copy of I Won't Break TodayI Won't Break is available at major retailers and through Solano's official website. With every purchase, readers will be supporting not just a book but a movement-a story that says survival is messy, painful, and beautiful.Official Website:Amazon:Barnes & Noble:Explore More of Derrick Solano's Work:Derrick Solano's story doesn't end with this book. His blog, podcast, and music all continue the narrative of resilience and raw truth:Main Website:Blog: /blogMusic:Podcast: /podcastContact: /contactFollow Derrick Solano on social media for updates and personal insights:Facebook:YouTube Music Channel: @Derrick

