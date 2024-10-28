Electronics And Telecom Parts Push India's Imports From China To USD 46.6 Bn

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 28 (KNN)

Imports from China into India surged nearly 11 per cent to USD 46.6 billion from April to August 2024, driven predominantly by a significant increase in computers and equipment.



This growth is contributing to a widening trade deficit, which now stands at USD 40.8 billion, up from USD 35.7 billion during the same period last year.

The latest data from the Indian commerce department reveals that the influx of computers and telecom parts has played a crucial role in this upward trend.



Specifically, shipments of computers rose by 13.5 per cent, contributing USD 2.5 billion to the import total, while telecom equipment and electrical machinery accounted for an impressive USD 3.2 billion increase.



This boost in imports aligns with a broader trend where electronics, machinery, and organic chemicals comprise two-thirds of India's total imports from China.

According to a report from the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), ten product categories collectively accounted for 83.8 per cent of India's imports from China, with an average growth rate of 14.7 per cent during the April-August period.



Integrated circuits, micro-assemblies, and memory components saw a remarkable growth of 49 per cent, reaching USD 3.5 billion, underscoring the increasing reliance on Chinese technology.

The telecom sector has also witnessed a notable surge, with mobile components and phones experiencing a significant 63 per cent increase to USD 2.7 billion.



Much of this increase is attributed to the parts required for manufacturing mobile phones in India. Interestingly, the import of smartphones themselves has diminished, plummeting to USD 76 million compared to USD 187 million in the previous year, indicating a shift towards local production.

In contrast to the booming imports, India's exports to China have declined by 8 per cent, totalling USD 6.3 billion. This decline highlights the growing trade imbalance between the two nations.

While the demand for electronic devices remains robust, the Indian government is actively reviewing its import policies to reduce reliance on Chinese goods.



The push for self-reliance in sectors like electronics and pharmaceuticals remains a critical focus. Solar module imports also saw a significant increase of 50 per cent, totalling USD 1.1 billion, reflecting ongoing investments in renewable energy.

Despite some stability in antibiotic imports at just over USD 700 million, the import of lithium-ion cells-crucial for electronic devices-saw a decline of 20 per cent, reaching USD 837 million.

As India navigates its trade relationship with China, the sharp increase in imports of computers and telecom parts raises important questions about the future of domestic manufacturing and the need for strategic economic policies to mitigate the growing trade deficit.

(KNN Bureau)