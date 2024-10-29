Water Supply To Remain Affected In Srinagar Areas On Oct 30-31

“The water supply will be affected from the afternoon of October 30, 2024, until the afternoon of October 31, 2024, reads a public notice issued by the office of the Executive Engineer Water Works Division Srinagar.

It reads as, residents across various areas, including Nishat, Brein, Kralsangri, Gupkar, Nehru Park, Mir Behri Dal, Dalgate, Khayam, Sonwar, Lal Chowk, and many other localities, are advised to store enough water to cover their needs during the disruption.

“For any concerns or issues related to water shortages, residents can contact the PHE Provincial Control Room, which is operational 24/7. The contact numbers are as Landline: 0194-2477207, 0194-2452047, WhatsApp: 9419413914, 9419413915,” reads the notice. Pertinently, the PHE Department appreciates the cooperation and patience of residents as they work to complete these necessary repairs.

Water Crisis Hit Srinagar's Eidgah, Khanyar Localities

Residents of Eidgah and Khanyar areas in Srinagar are struggling with acute water shortages, leaving thousands without access to drinking water.

The affected localities include the Wanganpora, Pamposh Colony, Krishibal, Takanwari, Bakshipora, Nowpora, and Alamdar Colony.

“We haven't seen water supply in our area for weeks. We are forced to fetch water from distant sources, spending hours daily,” said Gulzar Ahmad, a resident of Wanganpora, Eidgah.

The water scarcity has severely impacted daily life.“We struggle to manage basic needs like cooking, washing, and hygiene. Authorities seem unconcerned,” added Naseema Akhtar, a resident of Pamposh Colony.

Locals expressed frustration with the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department's inaction.“Despite repeated complaints, PHE officials haven't addressed our concerns,” Muhammad Yousuf, a resident of Nowpora, Khanyar said, as per news agency KNT.

When contacted, a PHE official attributed the shortage to“technical issues” and assured prompt action.

