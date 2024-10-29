Kenyan Child Prosper Makes Lives 'Prosperous' For Four, But After Demise

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 30 (IANS) In a historic first, two-year-old Kenyan boy Prosper became the youngest pancreatic donor in India, granting two terminally ill renal failure patients a renewed opportunity for and happiness through simultaneous pancreas and kidney transplant in one and solo kidney transplant in another.

Additionally, the family's selfless decision has enabled cornea transplantation, giving two more individuals the precious 'gift of sight', thereby impacting four lives.

In a significant milestone, this was the first foreign national case of organ donation at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

In a poignant twist of fate, Lunda Kayumba, affectionately known as Prosper, has become an unexpected beacon of hope for those in need of organ transplants. The family of Prosper has made the brave decision to donate his organs, instilling a sense of purpose and life in the wake of immense loss.

Prof. Vivek Lal, Director of PGIMER, expressed heartfelt condolences to the grieving family during this tragic time and stated, "This case highlights the critical importance of organ donation. The loss of such a young life is profoundly tragic, but the noble choice made by Prosper's family serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary potential for kindness, turning a moment of despair into a precious gift of life for others."

On October 17, Prosper sustained a severe injury from an accidental fall at home and was immediately rushed to PGIMER in extremely critical condition. Despite the dedicated efforts of the medical team at PGIMER, he was declared brain-dead on October 26, ending his 10-day struggle between life and death. Yet, amidst their overwhelming grief, Prosper's family chose to donate his organs, leading to his remarkable legacy as the youngest pancreatic donor in the country.

Prosper's mother, Jackline Diary, while holding back tears, shared, "While our hearts are shattered into a million pieces, we find solace in knowing that Prosper's organs will give life to others in pain. This act of kindness is our way of keeping his spirit alive, and I hope it brings peace to our family and hope to those who are suffering."

Her courageous decision underscores the deep love and resilience that can emerge from the darkest of times.

Prof Vipin Koushal, Medical Superintendent, PGIMER & Nodal Officer, ROTTO (North), sharing details about the case said, "After receiving the family's consent and the necessary clearances as per the Act including the clearance from the Kenya High Commission, the medical team at PGIMER successfully carried out a simultaneous pancreas and kidney for one recipient, while another patient received a separate kidney transplant."

"Additionally, the transplantation of Prosper's corneas will allow two individuals who were previously corneal blind to regain their sight, thereby significantly impacting four lives through the donor family's extraordinary generosity," he added.

Deliberating about the challenges in such cases, Prof Ashish Sharma, Head, Department of Renal Transplant Surgery, said, "Transplants from young donors present unique challenges, not only in terms of surgical technique but also in navigating the emotional landscape surrounding such a significant loss. Separating two kidneys at such a young age itself is very challenging given the small size of the organs. Adding a pancreas transplant for one of the patients makes the surgery even more difficult. But my team was moved by the wishes of the family to use the maximum possible organs for the benefit of maximum people and accepted the challenge."

The Pastor, who was with the family comforting them, described this experience as a testament to the family's compassion.

He remarked, "In the face of such sorrow, we chose a path of love. Prosper's donation is a testament to our belief that even in death, our child can continue to bring joy to others, providing them with a chance at life."