Israel Will Bear Consequences For Attacking Iran: FM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Oct 30 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, said yesterday that, Israel will bear the consequences for attacking Iran, according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

At a meeting in the capital, Tehran, with ambassadors and heads of missions, the United Nations offices, and international organisations in Iran, Araghchi said, Israel and its“enablers” cannot avoid the and responsibility for aggression on Iranian soil and must be held accountable for it.

Iran“has fully reserved its legal right to respond appropriately to such a clear aggression,” he said, while stressing that, Iran would neither hesitate in doing so nor act hastily.

In the talks, Araghchi said, thanks to its armed forces'“readiness and vigilance, and the timely performance of the country's air defences,” Iran managed to“neutralise the aggression.”

Speaking to reporters following the meeting, the foreign minister said, Tehran maintained that, the United States had cooperated with Israel in its“aggression” against Iran, and“thus, the main partners in the strikes are the United States and certain European countries.”

The Israeli Zionist Defence Forces announced early Saturday that, it conducted“precise and targeted” airstrikes on targets in Iran, in response to recent attacks from the country.

Iran's air defence headquarters said, it successfully countered the Israeli Zionist attacks, which resulted in only“limited damage.”– NNN-IRNA

