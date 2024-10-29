Government Appoints New Deputy Foreign Minister
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to appoint Mariana Betsa as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.
The government's press service announced this on social media, Ukrinform reports.
“At its meeting on October 29, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a decree appointing Betsa Mariana Oleksandrivna as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine,” the statement says.
As reported, in November 2023, Mariana Betsa was appointed Ambassador-at-Large for Global Ukrainian Community.
Previously, Betsa served as Ukraine's Ambassador to the Republic of Estonia (2018-2023) and as a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (2015-2018).
