عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Government Appoints New Deputy Foreign Minister

Government Appoints New Deputy Foreign Minister


10/29/2024 9:10:07 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to appoint Mariana Betsa as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The government's press service announced this on social media, Ukrinform reports.

“At its meeting on October 29, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a decree appointing Betsa Mariana Oleksandrivna as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine,” the statement says.

Read also: Zelensky appoints NSDC secretary as head of Council of energy Security Experts

As reported, in November 2023, Mariana Betsa was appointed Ambassador-at-Large for Global Ukrainian Community.

Previously, Betsa served as Ukraine's Ambassador to the Republic of Estonia (2018-2023) and as a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (2015-2018).

MENAFN29102024000193011044ID1108831605


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search