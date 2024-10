Hamas Open To Agreements On Permanent Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Oct 30 (NNN-WAFA) – Hamas expressed, yesterday, its openness to any agreements or ideas for establishing a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Sami Abu Zuhri, a senior Hamas official, said in a televised speech that, the movement is open to any agreements or ideas that would end the suffering of the people in Gaza, and establish a permanent ceasefire.

Abu Zuhri added that, the agreements or ideas should include the withdrawal of the Israeli from the entire Gaza Strip, the lifting of the blockade, and the provision of relief, support, and shelter for the population, as well as, reconstruction and a serious prisoner swap deal.

He added that, the movement has responded to mediators' requests, to discuss new proposals regarding a ceasefire and prisoner exchange. The Hamas official noted that, Hamas have already held some meetings on this topic and that additional meetings will follow.

On Sunday, Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, announced a proposal for a two-day ceasefire in Gaza, to exchange four Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, with plans for negotiations within ten days to work towards a permanent truce.

Sisi's announcement came, as efforts continue to resume Gaza ceasefire negotiations. Recently, a Hamas delegation discussed“ways to overcome obstacles” blocking the truce in Cairo.

Since the outbreak of the conflict between Hamas and Israel in Oct last year, Egypt, Qatar, and the United States have been working to mediate a ceasefire in Gaza.

Several rounds of talks in this regard have been held in Doha and Cairo over the past months, but failed to produce any serious agreements to end the yearlong conflict.– NNN-WAFA