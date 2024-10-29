Int'l Skydiving Festival Kicked Off In Egypt

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Oct 30 (NNN-MENA) – The seventh edition of Egypt's“Jump Like a Pharaoh” air sports festival, kicked off yesterday, with about 200 skydivers from different countries participating in the three-day event.

The festival began as 100 skydivers jumped from a C-130 aircraft, provided by the Egyptian Armed Forces. They fashionably landed at the foot of the Pyramid of Khafre in Giza, near the capital, Cairo.

“This edition witnessed the participation of many professional skydivers from around the world, to enjoy the experience of flying over the pyramids,” said Youssef Medhat, a media officer with the organiser, Skydive Egypt company.

He added that, one of the event's main objectives is to boost Egyptian tourism, in addition to promoting the sport of skydiving.

“The festival has already succeeded in promoting skydiving in Egypt, and we see this through the increasing number of Egyptians, who wish to either participate in the festival or learn this wonderful sport,” Medhat said.

Chris Whitley, a professional skydiver from the United States, flew all the way from Virginia to Cairo, to participate in the festival.

“This is my fifth time to jump over the pyramids ... the experience is amazing,” Whitley said.– NNN-MENA