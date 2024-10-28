Oxford Treatment Center Leads The Way In Delivering Veteran Ready Care With New Psycharmor Certification

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ETTA, Miss., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Center has joined a small group of addiction treatment providers across the nation that have achieved Veteran Ready Certification from PsychArmor, a nonprofit organization providing training in military culture. This certification indicates that a majority of Oxford Treatment Center's staff are trained to deliver culturally competent care for Veterans.

More than one in ten Veterans meet the criteria for substance use disorder, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse . Veterans also commonly struggle with co-occurring mental health disorders such as depression, which can lead to or worsen substance use.

“Veterans consistently struggle with issues such as PTSD, hypervigilance, grief, and pain, issues that left unaddressed can hinder treatment and result in poor outcomes,” said Paige Havens, Oxford Treatment Center's Executive Director.“This certification from PsychArmor has readied our team to better care for our nation's heroes, bringing to the table a clear understanding of their culture, needs, and experiences.”

Military culture training is crucial for addiction treatment providers caring for Veterans. The global think tank and research institution, the Rand Corporation , states that providers trained in military and Veteran culture are better able to create positive relationships with their Veteran patients and more able to pinpoint the issues that contributed to their patients' substance and mental health issues.

“We value our healthcare partners who are actively working to enhance healthcare competence through education and training. Cultural awareness training for providers assists in reducing or eliminating barriers to care,” said Dr. Tina Atherall, CEO of PsychArmor.

Oxford Treatment Center, which is part of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Community Care Network, has been taking steps to support Veterans in crisis for years, running a robust specialized program uniquely designed for Veterans and beginning a women's-only version of the program earlier this year. These programs offer trauma-informed addiction and co-occurring disorder care with clinical groups that deal with issues common to the Veteran population.

Oxford Treatment Center has treated more than 11,000 patients and offers medical detox, inpatient rehab, and outpatient treatment for addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders, as well as horseback therapy for Veterans with trauma.

