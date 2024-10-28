Give The Gift Of Family Legacy This Holiday Season With Autobiographer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The newly-launched storytelling app debuts a limited time $99 gift price for

the 2024 holiday season as well as Autobiographer Anthology, a premium-tier family service.

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season approaches, Autobiographer, the groundbreaking storytelling app, offers a unique and meaningful gift option for those who treasure family history. Launched earlier this year, Autobiographer provides a revolutionary way to preserve family legacies through authentic conversations that capture the depth and nuance of real-life stories.

Continue Reading

Autobiographer offers a gift beyond material possessions, it preserves your family's story for generations to come.

Autobiographer Gift Box

Post thi





"The holidays are a time for family, reflection, and creating lasting memories," said Matt Bowman, Autobiographer co-founder and CEO. "With Autobiographer, we're offering a gift that goes beyond material possessions – the gift of preserving your family's unique story for generations to come."

Autobiographer transforms personal interview sessions into beautiful digital story books, creating priceless heirlooms that preserve family history. The app's Guide engages users in thoughtful exchanges on their life experiences via voice interviews, uncovering every detail and anecdote of a story, and memorializing them into a written segment that can be edited and added to. Autobiographer organizes these chapters into a digital book, capturing every important moment for future generations.

Key features of Autobiographer for holiday gifting include:

: The app's proprietary question-asking architecture fosters genuine curiosity about each user's life, creating a uniquely personalized experience.: Users simply choose a personal moment when they want to converse with their Autobiographer Guide, which listens attentively and crafts conversations into written stories.: Leveraging Apple's on-device security, including FaceID and iCloud encryption, Autobiographer ensures that family stories remain protected and are stored only on a user's device. It is core to Autobiographer that every person's story is their own.: For a limited time, Autobiographer will offer a digital story book gift for $99. Additionally, our ongoing monthly membership is available for $20 per month, offering unlimited conversations and the ability to create up to 250 pages of content annually – a fraction of the cost of traditional biography services.Users can turn their conversations into personal letters, short stories, or a full-length autobiography and share them with others effortlessly, right from their devices.: A premium service for families, offering joint accounts and dedicated support to create individual autobiographies and a collective family story.: Special holiday gift packages are available, allowing users to purchase Autobiographer subscriptions for loved ones.

"In a world where digital messages are often fleeting, Autobiographer offers a way to create lasting family legacies," added Bowman. "This holiday season, give the gift of story – a present that will be cherished for generations."

Autobiographer is available for download through The App Store (Apple). For more information on holiday gifting options, visit .



About Autobiographer:

Autobiographer is a groundbreaking storytelling app that helps you discover, preserve, and share your life story through authentic and adaptive conversation. With each interaction, Autobiographer makes preserving your cherished memories effortless, intuitive, and fun. With an unwavering commitment to privacy and security, Autobiographer ensures your stories are securely stored through personal device encryption and only shared with the people you love. The founders' guiding belief is that the world's best stories are within us, they just haven't been discovered yet.

SOURCE Autobiographer

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED