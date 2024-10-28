Onpoint Healthcare Partners Introduces Iris: An End-To-End Provider Efficiency Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Onpoint Healthcare Partners , a leader in AI-enabled healthcare solutions, today announced the launch of Onpoint Iris . Iris is a groundbreaking end-to-end provider efficiency designed to address the most critical challenges healthcare systems face today-provider burnout, patient access, workflow fragmentation, and declining revenue.

The Iris platform minimizes administrative burden and maximizes care capacity with unparalleled accuracy, safety, and compliance throughout.

"Healthcare systems are under unprecedented pressure to do more with less, and we saw a real gap in how technology is meeting those demands," said Jim Boswell , CEO of Onpoint Healthcare Partners. "With Iris, we are not just offering another point solution, but a fully integrated platform that tackles the entire continuum of care. Our goal is simple-bring efficiency to healthcare operations without compromising clinical quality."

The Onpoint Iris Platform: Optimizing the Full Provider-Patient Journey

Onpoint Iris stands out by offering healthcare organizations a safety-first, clinically audited EHR add-on that optimizes workflows from pre-visit to in-visit to post-visit. By combining advanced AI solutions with a built-in layer of clinician oversight, Onpoint ensures that the technology is not only efficient but also safe, trustworthy, and compliant. Iris provides:

● End-to-End Workflow Optimization: From clinical notation to coding, referrals to in-basket management, prior authorizations to revenue cycle management, Iris integrates all aspects of patient interaction into a seamless platform that enhances both provider efficiency and patient experience.

● Unmatched Clinical Accuracy: With a best-in-class accuracy rate of 98.7% for documentation, Iris combines AI and clinical intelligence (CI) to ensure that the highest standards of care and compliance are met without placing additional burdens on providers.

● A Solution to Provider Burnout: By streamlining administrative tasks and freeing up 3-4 hours per day, Iris empowers healthcare providers to focus more on patient care and less on documentation, helping to reduce burnout and improve overall job satisfaction.

● Scalability: Healthcare organizations can deploy the full Iris platform or select specific solutions based on their immediate needs, ensuring flexibility and adaptability as their challenges evolve.

A Safety-First Approach to AI

While many vendors offer AI-only solutions, Onpoint takes a different approach by embedding clinician oversight into every aspect of the Iris platform. This“safety-first” methodology ensures that patient safety is never compromised, and that AI is backed by the critical thinking and judgment of experienced healthcare professionals.

"AI alone isn't enough when it comes to healthcare. Our combination of AI and CI ensures that providers are not left double-checking technology but can instead rely on it as a trusted partner," Boswell explained. "With Iris, we focus on accuracy, safety, compliance, and efficiency, so providers can spend more time with patients and less time buried in administrative work."

Solving Fragmentation Across the Healthcare Ecosystem

One of the most pressing issues in healthcare today is the fragmentation of workflows across multiple vendors and systems, often leading to inefficiencies, errors, and increased operational costs. The Iris Platform addresses this by offering a fully integrated suite of solutions, reducing the need for healthcare organizations to manage multiple point solutions.

"We see ourselves as an extension of our partners' teams. We provide more than just technology; we bring operational expertise, reducing vendor fatigue and ensuring that healthcare systems can deliver better care with fewer resources," said Boswell.

Driving Revenue and Enhancing Care Quality

Onpoint's holistic approach to healthcare efficiency is designed to not only save time but also drive revenue and improve patient care. By optimizing every step of the patient journey, Iris allows providers to see more patients, improve patient satisfaction, and enhance overall care quality-all while reducing operational costs.

About Onpoint Healthcare Partners

Onpoint Healthcare Partners is a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions focused on improving provider efficiency, patient care, and financial health. A seasoned team of healthcare professionals and innovative technologists, Onpoint brings a unique combination of clinical expertise and cutting-edge AI technology to its solutions. The company's flagship product, Onpoint Iris, is the industry's first fully integrated provider efficiency platform designed to streamline healthcare workflows and improve patient outcomes.

