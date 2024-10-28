PERKINS GRIDDLE & GO DEBUTS IN THE UNITED STATES WITH MULTI-UNIT DEVELOPMENT DEAL IN TEXAS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Legendary breakfast franchise signs multi-unit development deal in the Lonestar State

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Perkins American Food Co ., the fast growing all-day family dining franchise formerly known as Perkins Restaurant & Bakery®, is thrilled to announce a landmark moment in its franchising history. The brand has recently signed a 3-unit development deal of its newest Perkins Griddle & Go format, marking Perkins first-ever foray into Texas.Perkins is ushering in a bright new era with a state-of-the-art design that fits seamlessly into various settings, including both traditional street front retail, and non-traditional venues such as airports, casinos, hospitals, hotels, travel plazas, universities, and more. With a footprint of just 1,500 square feet and seating for 65 guests, the model retains the essence of Perkins while embracing modern dining trends. Perkins Griddle & Go will also offer a brand-new menu that includes a new category of breakfast sandwiches, a new lighter eats section, and burgers and sandwiches, which are all perfect for dine in or grab & go visits."We are incredibly excited to introduce Perkins to the vibrant state of Texas," said Kayla Edidin, Senior Director of Franchise Development. "This expansion represents a significant milestone for our brand, and we are confident that our timeless concept and exceptional dining experience will resonate deeply with Texans."The expansion into Texas continues the trend of new state expansions for the brand, following the announcement that Perkins will be opening in California for the first time. The three new locations will boast Perkins revamped branding and imagery and will have the new look and feel of the Perkins American Food Co. dining room. The revamp marries the 65-year tradition with innovation.The Texas locations are owned and operated by new franchisee Sam Atkinson. Atkinson plans for his initial phase to begin with a location in Prosper, and he will open two additional locations in Melissa and Rockwall. Atkinson has been in the customer service business for over 25 years, working on leadership development. Atkinson has been married for over 30 years to his high school sweetheart and they have two sons together.“When we discovered that Perkins was launching new prototypes, I knew that was something I wanted to be a part of. My meetings with Peter, Kayla, and Toni have shown me their unified consistent vision for our success and the success of Perkins,” said Sam Atkinson, owner of Perkins Griddle & Go locations in Texas.“I grew up in south Texas and have been a Texan my whole life, and I'm super excited about merging the great Perkins brand with the great state of Texas. I love the over 65 year history of Perkins, and I look forward to bringing Perkins Griddle & Go to guests in a state that it hasn't previously been available.”"Our expansion into Texas marks an important chapter for Perkins, as we're making our debut in the Lonestar State with our brand-new Perkins Griddle & Go concept,” said Peter Ortiz, Chief Development Officer of Ascent Hospitality Management.“We are excited to introduce new guests to the evolving Perkins brand via the Griddle & Go format and bring our rich heritage, innovative offerings, and commitment to excellence to new guests across the state."To learn more about Perkins American Food Co. franchising opportunities, visit perkinsfranchising/.About Perkins American Food Co.Perkins American Food Co., formerly Perkins Restaurant & Bakery®, is the latest evolution of the heritage brand that is as American as apple pie. Perkins boasts the same heart and soul since its founding in 1958 and is grounded in the tradition of providing Americans value, quality, and service.The brand serves up American classics of yesterday that meet the tastes of guests today, with generous portions that are priced just right. Perkins is known for delivering great hospitality accentuated by a strong commitment to innovation, which continues to shine through as a key differentiator.Perkins currently operates nearly 300 company-owned and franchise locations. The company is owned by Ascent Hospitality Management.

Brianne Barbakoff

Ink Link Marketing

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.