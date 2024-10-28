Blue Shield Of California Appoints Dr. Deneen Vojta As Executive Vice President For Health Solutions

Healthcare innovator and physician executive will advance nonprofit plan's affordability, clinical, health transformation and provider partnership initiatives

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Deneen Vojta, M.D., a seasoned physician and nationally recognized leader in health innovation, has been appointed executive vice president for Health Solutions at Blue Shield of California, effective October 28, 2024.

In this role, Dr. Vojta will lead clinical strategy, health transformation initiatives and provider partnerships across the health plan's extensive network, with a focus on enhancing the quality and affordability of care for its more than 4.8 million members.

Dr. Deneen Vojta, M.D., a seasoned physician and nationally recognized leader in health innovation, has been appointed executive vice president for Health Solutions at Blue Shield of California

"As a physician herself, Dr. Vojta will help Blue Shield of California forge even stronger relationships with providers and industry and technology partners in service of our members and our mission," said Lois Quam, president of Blue Shield of California. "Her healthcare industry experience, technology expertise and passion for making a positive impact are a perfect fit for our organization."

Prior to joining Blue Shield, Dr. Vojta served as president of the Arctos Foundation and spent over 15 years at UnitedHealth Group in senior executive roles, including executive vice president of research and development and chief physician executive of Optum Labs. During her tenure at UnitedHealth, she pioneered innovations in tech-enabled services, care delivery models, and consumer products, all aimed at improving health outcomes and reducing costs. Dr. Vojta also founded MYnetico, a digital health platform later acquired by UnitedHealth Group and has held senior clinical roles in various healthcare organizations.

Dr. Vojta holds a medical degree from Temple University and served as a resident in Pediatrics and fellow in Hematology & Oncology at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. She sits on the Boards of Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Sensei Therapeutics and Canary Medical.

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. Blue Shield of California is a tax paying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Shield Association with more than 4.8 million members, over 7,100 employees and more than $25 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $77 million to Blue Shield of California Foundation in the last three years to have an impact on California communities.

For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit

href="" rel="nofollow" blueshieldc .

Or follow us on

LinkedIn

or

Facebook .