Company Extends Commitment to Storing and Transporting Donated Toys for the 2024 Holiday Season

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PODS Enterprises, LLC , an leader that revolutionized the moving and storage category through its portable container service offerings, is pleased to announce it has extended its commitment to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. This marks the 15th consecutive year of providing complimentary on-site storage for local Toys for Tots campaigns across the country to collect and store donated gifts for children in need.

PODS® and Toys for Tots Celebrate 15-Year Collaboration Creating Holiday Memories for Children and Families in the U.S.

For the 2024 holiday season, PODS is donating 230+ containers to local Toys for Tots campaigns nationwide. Since the start of this commitment in 2010, PODS has provided more than 3,300 containers at no cost to Toys for Tots. In 2023 alone, PODS supplied 271 containers across the United States, a nearly 35 percent year-over-year increase.

"Every child deserves the experience of opening a toy or present during the holidays," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, Vice President of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "PODS has certainly done more than its fair share to help us bring that joy to children whose families have been impacted by surging costs of rent, food, and gas. With PODS' generous support, we can fulfill the holiday dreams of thousands of children in need."

With the help of PODS, Toys for Tots has been able to enhance local exposure, expand its reach, and increase awareness, allowing more donated funds to go toward purchasing toys rather than covering storage costs. For more than 25 years, PODS has been a proud supporter of the military community. Managed by the U.S. Marine Corps, Toys for Tots is one of the many military-focused organizations PODS partners with throughout the year. PODS is honored to continue its support as a 4-Star Corporate Sponsor of Toys for Tots.

"PODS believes in the power of community and the importance of giving back. Our continued sponsorship with Toys for Tots aligns with our core values and allows us to support the organization's mission of fulfilling the holiday dreams of children in need," said Rich Schwartz, SVP of Corporate Operations at PODS. "We are honored to be celebrating 15 years of working together and continue to contribute to creating memorable moments for children during the holiday season."

In the spirit of giving back, PODS is collecting new, unwrapped toys, games, and books from employees at its corporate office and Customer Care Center in Clearwater, Florida, from November 7 through December 6. All donations will support the local Toys for Tots campaign in Pinellas County, Florida.

