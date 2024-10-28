Berlin Packaging Wins Prestigious Supplier Of The Year Award At The 2024 Pentawards Competition

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, collected a Bronze medal in the prestigious Supplier of the Year category at the 2024 Pentawards competition, honoring some of the world's most inspiring, innovative, and powerful designs in packaging. Pentawards, the leading global and community for packaging design, received more than 2,000 entries from 62 countries across the globe for their annual competition. Winners of the 2024 competition were selected from a shortlist of over 700 entries.

New for the 2024 Pentawards competition, the Supplier of the Year category aims to acknowledge and honor the critical role that packaging suppliers and manufacturers play in transforming designs into real, impactful packaging projects. Applicants were judged on four criteria: Creativity & Innovation, Quality & Reliability, Customer Satisfaction & Collaboration, and Sustainability & Industry Impact.

The prestigious Pentawards medal honors Berlin Packaging's commitment to unpacking the potential of their customers, as well as their investment in world-class innovation and design via the company's design and innovation division, Studio One Eleven®. With eight locations across three continents, the Studio offers branding strategy, package development, and sustainability consulting services and waives its fees in exchange for packaging supply opportunities. In 2023 alone, the Studio engaged in over 1,800 innovation projects and developed more than 700 new custom molds for Berlin customers.

“Recognition by the Pentawards is an honor on its own, but to be recognized as an organization is tremendous,” said Scott Jost, Chief Innovation Officer at Berlin Packaging.“It's a testament to our incredibly talented team, their exceptional work, and our steadfast dedication to innovation and excellence in every aspect of our business.”

This is the third consecutive year that Berlin Packaging and their design projects have been honored by the Pentawards: they received a Silver medal in 2023 and Gold and Bronze medals in 2022.

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually, along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing and logistics services, and sustainability solutions for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services. Please visit berlinpackaging.com and for more information.

