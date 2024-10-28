

"Innovators Pitch Competition"



Archireef

Archireef is a nature-tech company which pioneered the world's first 3D-printed terracotta reef tiles for ocean restoration. It aims to restore 125 hectares of marine ecosystems by 2030. The company is also pioneering the development of biodiversity credits derived from marine ecosystem restoration.



"Global Startup Showcase" dedicated stage



Altai Technologies Limited

A global leader in industrial-grade Wi-Fi solutions, with a strong presence in over 100 countries.



AusMed Global Limited

A fast-growing life science company specialising in developing novel non-invasive medical devices and solutions for home and point-of-care uses in response to the global challenges in diabetes, overweight, and obesity.



BioMap

A pioneering company at the intersection of AI and the life sciences sector, integrates cutting-edge AI with biotech to accelerate research and development and design novel proteins in areas such as pharmaceuticals and enzymes.



FJDynamics

A global leader in robotics and automation, delivering AI-driven solutions for industries like agriculture, construction, and landscaping.



Manifold Tech Limited

A high-tech 3D scanning and modeling, robotics, and algorithm company.



PanopticAI Limited

A deep tech company that powers the next era of high-performance solutions through scientific breakthroughs backed by academic and clinical research.



Westwell Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited

The company develops and deploys smart NEVs (new-energy vehicles) and AI-driven intelligent industrial solutions and systems for multiple logistic scenes, including seaports, air cargo terminals, manufacturing hubs, railway logistics, cross-border transportation, road freight and supply chain platforms.



WomenX Biotech Limited

The company aims to revolutionize disease screening with PadX-HPV, a sanitary pad that detects HPV from menstrual blood with 99.2% accuracy, revealing the risk of cervical cancer.

