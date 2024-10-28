Japan Tire Market To Hit Valuation Of US$ 33.59 Billion By 2032 | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Japan tire is a dynamic entity influenced by a plethora of factors ranging from regulatory requirements to consumer behavior. As the nation continues to advance technologically, the tire market is anticipated to evolve, adapting to new trends and challenges while continuing to meet the demands of a diverse customer base. New Delhi, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Japan tire market is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 33.59 billion by 2032 from US$ 14.78 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 9.74% during the forecast period 2024–2032. The Japan tire market presents a myriad of opportunities, driven by technological advancements and evolving consumer preferences. This demand is propelled by the continuous rise in vehicle sales, which numbered 4.78 million units in 2023. The opportunity lies in the development of innovative tire solutions that cater to the needs of a diverse automotive landscape, including electric vehicles and hybrid models. The growing focus on sustainability offers significant opportunities for tire manufacturers to align their products with environmental goals. In 2023, eco-friendly tires accounted for 25 million units sold, highlighting a shift towards green mobility. Download Sample Copy @ Today, companies investing in sustainable technologies and materials, such as biodegradable rubber and low-rolling-resistance designs, are well-positioned to capture a larger market share. Additionally, government incentives for eco-friendly transportation solutions further enhance the attractiveness of this market segment. Moreover, the rise of digitalization and smart technologies in the automotive sector opens up new avenues for growth. The integration of IoT in tire manufacturing and performance monitoring is expected to revolutionize the market. By 2023, over 500,000 smart tires were sold, equipped with sensors that provide real-time data on tire pressure and wear. These innovations improve safety and efficiency, appealing to tech-savvy consumers and commercial fleet operators. As such, the Japan tire market is poised for dynamic growth, with numerous opportunities for manufacturers to leverage technological and environmental trends to drive success. Key Findings In Japan Tire Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 33.59 billion CAGR 9.74% By Type Radial (69.93%) By Season All Season (54.81%) By Size Less than 15 inches (48.05%) By Condition New (91.03%) By Vehicle Type Passenger Vehicles (63.04%) By Distribution Channel Offline (71.91%) Top Drivers

Increasing vehicle ownership rates and urban car dependency driving consistent tire market demand growth.

Government regulations promoting road safety and mandatory tire checks boosting replacement market. Advancements in tire technology enhancing performance and driving consumer interest in premium products Top Trends

Rising adoption of environmentally-friendly tires supporting sustainability and reduced carbon emissions across Japan.

Growing popularity of smart and connected tires with embedded sensors for real-time performance monitoring. Shift towards online tire retailing platforms expanding consumer access and convenience. Top Challenges

Fluctuating raw material costs impacting tire production, pricing, and market competitiveness consistently.

Intense competition among domestic and international tire manufacturers creating pricing pressures. Aging population affecting vehicle ownership trends and reducing overall tire demand growth potential.

Eco-Shift on Wheels: Japan's Rising Tide of Recycled Tire Adoption at a CAGR of 10.82%

In the landscape of Japan's automotive industry, recycled tires are gaining remarkable momentum in the tire market despite the traditional preference for new tires. This surge is primarily driven by heightened environmental consciousness among consumers and strict governmental regulations aimed at sustainability. Japan generates millions of end-of-life tires annually, prompting innovative recycling methods to repurpose approximately 80 million tires each year. The government's investment of billions of yen into recycling infrastructure has resulted in over 1,000 tire recycling facilities nationwide, significantly boosting the recycled tire market.

Technological advancements have enhanced the quality and safety of recycled tires, making them comparable to new ones. Innovations in devulcanization and pyrolysis have allowed manufacturers to produce high-grade rubber materials, leading to the production of over 50 million recycled tires with extended lifespans. Major tire companies in Japan have allocated substantial portions of their R&D budgets-some exceeding ¥10 billion-to improve recycling technologies. This commitment has led to more than 500 patents filed for tire recycling innovations as of 2023.

Economically, recycled tires offer a cost-effective alternative amid rising raw material prices, with natural rubber imports exceeding 1.5 million tons annually. Consumers are opting for recycled options, saving up to ¥10,000 per tire, cumulatively amounting to savings in the billions for the populace. Additionally, recycled tires contribute to Japan's goal of reducing carbon emissions, with the tire industry cutting emissions by an estimated 2 million tons of CO2 through recycling efforts. This eco-friendly approach aligns with the global sustainability trends and positions Japan as a leader in environmental responsibility within the automotive sector.

Driving Demand: The Ascendancy of Passenger Vehicles in Japan's Tire Market to Take Up Over 63% Market Share

Passenger vehicles are steering the forefront of Japan's tire market in 2023, fueled by a substantial increase in ownership and usage. With over 75 million passenger cars registered, the sheer volume creates an immense demand for tires. Annual sales of passenger vehicles have surpassed 5 million units, reflecting a robust automotive industry. The average Japanese driver covers approximately 14,000 kilometers per year, leading to frequent tire replacements and maintenance. This driving culture has resulted in more than 60 million passenger tires sold annually.

The proliferation of hybrid and electric vehicles, numbering over 2 million on Japanese roads, has further intensified tire demand. These vehicles often require specialized tires to optimize performance and energy efficiency. Additionally, Japan's commitment to road safety standards mandates regular tire inspections, with over 20 million inspections conducted yearly. This regulatory environment ensures consistent demand for high-quality passenger tires, as non-compliance can result in penalties and affect over 10 million drivers annually.

Urbanization has concentrated vehicle usage in cities like Tokyo and Osaka, where over 30 million people rely on personal vehicles amidst a public transportation network, showing prominence in tire market. The rise of ride-sharing services, now accounting for more than 1 million vehicles, also contributes to tire consumption in the Japan tire market due to increased vehicle utilization. With Japan's automotive exports comprising over 4 million passenger vehicles, tire manufacturers benefit from both domestic and international markets. Consequently, the passenger tire segment remains a dominant force, driving innovation and economic growth within Japan's tire industry.

Sizing Up Success: The 15-20 Inch Tire Revolution in Japan's 2023 Market

The 15-20 inch tire segment is accelerating rapidly in Japan's tire market, signaling a significant shift in consumer preferences and industry focus. This trend correlates with the popularity of SUVs and larger passenger vehicles, which have seen sales of over 1.5 million units this year. These vehicles typically require larger tires within the 15-20 inch range, driving demand upwards of 20 million units annually for this specific size category. The aesthetic appeal and performance enhancements offered by larger tires resonate with a consumer base exceeding 10 million drivers seeking both style and substance.

Technological advancements have allowed manufacturers to produce high-performance 15-20 inch tires with improved safety features. Investment in research and development for these tires has surpassed ¥20 billion, leading to the introduction of over 200 new tire models in this size bracket in 2023 alone. The motorsports industry, with events attracting over 5 million spectators annually, has also influenced consumer trends, as enthusiasts seek the enhanced capabilities that larger tires provide. Tire companies sponsor more than 50 major motorsport events, promoting their 15-20 inch tire offerings.

Economically, the 15-20 inch tire market presents lucrative opportunities, with the segment's market value exceeding ¥500 billion. Importation of luxury and performance vehicles, numbering over 200,000 units annually, predominantly features models equipped with larger tires. This influx contributes to a steady demand that encourages both domestic production and international trade. Furthermore, governmental infrastructure projects, amounting to over ¥1 trillion in investments, have expanded and improved road networks suitable for vehicles equipped with larger tires. This comprehensive growth across consumer preferences, technological innovation, and infrastructural support solidifies the 15-20 inch tire segment's prominence in Japan's 2023 tire market.

Highly Consolidated Japan Tire Market is Dominated By Top 6 Players: Take Up Over 72% Market Share

The Japanese tire market is highly consolidated due to significant barriers to entry and strong domestic competition among established players such as Bridgestone Corporation Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. Yokohama Tyre Toyo Tire Michelin The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. Factors such as high capital investment requirements for manufacturing facilities, extensive research and development for advanced tire technologies, and strict regulatory standards make it challenging for new entrants to penetrate the market. Additionally, Japanese consumers place a strong emphasis on brand reliability and quality, favoring well-known domestic companies with proven track records. This preference reinforces the market positions of leading tire manufacturers and limits opportunities for smaller or foreign competitors, resulting in the top six players capturing over 72.9% of the market share as of 2023.

Bridgestone Corporation single-handedly controls over 29% of the Japanese tire market due to its longstanding presence and reputation for high-quality products. As the largest tire manufacturer in Japan and one of the largest globally, Bridgestone has leveraged its extensive resources to invest heavily in research and development. This investment has led to the creation of innovative products that meet the specific needs of Japanese consumers and automotive manufacturers, such as fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly tires. Bridgestone's commitment to technological advancement has positioned it at the forefront of the industry, enabling it to maintain a competitive edge over other players.

Moreover, Bridgestone's comprehensive distribution network and strong relationships with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) contribute significantly to its dominant market share. The company has established partnerships with major automotive manufacturers, ensuring that its tires are fitted as original equipment on a wide range of vehicles sold in Japan. This strategy not only secures a steady demand for Bridgestone's products but also enhances brand visibility and consumer trust. The combination of strategic OEM partnerships, a robust distribution network, and continuous innovation reinforces Bridgestone's leading position in the market and exemplifies why the Japanese tire industry remains highly consolidated among a few key players.

Japan Tire Market Major Players



Bridgestone Corporation

Continental Ag

Double Coin Tire Group Ltd

Dunlop Tyres

Guizhou Tyre Co, Ltd.

Hankook Tire & Technology

Irc Tyre

Kumho Tire Co., Inc.

Michelin

Pirelli & C. S.P.A.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Toyo Tire Corporation

Yokohama Tyre Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Type



Radial

Bias Solid Tire

By Season Type



Summer tires

Winter tires

All-season tires

Performance tires

Rib tires

Touring tires Others

By Size



Less Than 15 inches

15 - 20 inch Above 20 inches

By Condition



New Recycled/ Retreaded

By Application



Passenger Vehicles



Sedans



Hatchbacks



SUVs

Others

Commercial Vehicles



Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

Two-Wheelers

Three- Wheelers Others

By Distribution Channel



Online



E-Commerce Websites

Brand Websites

Offline



OEM Aftermarket

