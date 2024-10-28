Celebrity Designer Jennifer Farrell Unveils Her New Innovative Design Showhome Experience I.C.E. House

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jennifer Farrell's Design Showhome Experience, I.C.E. House: Interconnected Changeable Environments is redefining the future of home.

I.C.E. House: Interconnected Changeable Environments is a spectacular full and design transformation project being designed and produced by Jennifer Farrell Designs. This unique, multi-structure property will be a vision of the future.

I.C.E. House includes a spectacular two-year multi-media experience that reaches its pinnacle in 2026, offering a worldwide audience of professionals and design enthusiasts Jennifer's remarkable vision of the home of tomorrow.

Founder of the award-winning interior design firm Jennifer Farrell Designs, Jennifer is nationally known for her luxury design projects, for her work in televison and as a style influencer.

Jennifer Farrell's vision for I.C.E. House: Interconnected Changeable Environments is a destination showhome experience that will redefine the future of home.

- Celebrity designer and television host, Jennifer FarrellLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As a celebrity designer, television host, and award-winning interior and product designer, Jennifer Farrell is a familiar face to the design & trade community, and to a worldwide television audience who has enjoyed her designs and tv shows for over two decades.Today she reveals big news about her groundbreaking Design Showhome Experience, I.C.E. House: Interconnected Changeable Environments. The top-secret location of the project site had been kept a closely-guarded secret, until now. Jennifer disclosed the location today, announcing by video from the actual site: a collection of historic stone farmhouses surrounded by endless vineyards, in the magnificent South of France. Jennifer shares,“Part of the story I want to tell at I.C.E. House is how the global culture of design is also personal and connected. Bringing the heritage of this ancient property in France into the future with adaptable, changing environments, and the finest of luxury design as the great connector in that global story – that's what I.C.E House is about, and what makes our breathtaking location the perfect place to tell that story.” Her recently unveiled project brings the adaptable home of the future to life, as audiences will get to discover a high-concept, unique experiential journey offering a globally-influenced Destination Design Showhome for the U.S. Architecture & Design, Design/Build, and Consumer and Trade Retail community.I.C.E. House includes a spectacular two-year multimedia experience that reaches its pinnacle in 2026, offering a worldwide audience of industry professionals and design enthusiasts Jennifer's remarkable vision of the home of tomorrow: the marriage of high-end design and an ancient-meets-modern aesthetic, with self-sustaining adaptable spaces that evolve through time to become a forever home. The showhome will feature the finest in luxury products and materials from home furnishings, lighting, surfaces, and kitchen & bath brands - including Jennifer's own collections of furniture, lighting, art, rugs, and decor for luxury brand Global Views, renowned for its 25+ year legacy. Their newest collaboration with Jennifer makes its planned debut in summer 2025.This original and innovative show home concept follows the smash success of her most recent showhome, Calibu Vineyard , created with the finest in luxury materials from Jennifer's 23 Brand Partners. Calibu Vineyard, a stunning 7,300 sq. ft., 19-room estate nestled within a private vineyard in the Malibu Hills, won a myriad of design awards including the ASID ANDYZ Award for Best Residential Design, and was featured in over a dozen magazines including Luxe Magazine and Interiors California.With Jennifer's newest design-build showhome project, I.C.E. House goes even further. A melding of the very ancient with the very modern, sustainability with adaptability, and the distinct design voice of industry icon Jennifer Farrell forms the foundation of I.C.E. House, the home of 2030 and beyond. Interested in participating as a Brand Partner? I.C.E. House is a collaboration of the finest in luxury brands, organically infused into the estate through the vision of industry leader Jennifer Farrell. Contact the I.C.E. House Team to discover the possibilities for engagement in this US Architecture & Design multi-media marketing and promotional experience. Schedule an I.C.E House Appointment Opportunity - ....About Jennifer Farrell:As a celebrity designer and television host, award-winning interior and product designer, and showhome innovator, Jennifer Farrell is a familiar face to audiences who have enjoyed her designs and shows for over two decades. Founder of the award-winning interior design firm Jennifer Farrell Designs, Jennifer became nationally known for hosting the long-running series Find & Design, and currently hosts Million Dollar House Hunters and Most Amazing Homes. Named Design Visionary 2020 by The International Surface Event, Jennifer's product designs have won numerous awards, most notably as 2023 Top Flooring Product in Tile & Stone. She has received numerous awards from NKBA, ASID, and TISE; was recently honored as Best of Design by Interiors California; and is the recipient of the prestigious ANDYZ Award for Best Residential Design. Her iconic work has been featured in dozens of publications, including Luxe Magazine, Interiors California, Dwell, Mountain Living, Redbook, Ebony, Entertainment Weekly, House & Garden, Ventura Blvd., FCW, and Sunset. She has teamed with some of the finest luxury brands in all sectors for her celebrated product designs, including her award-winning Livable Luxury Tile Collection. Her newest collaboration, Jennifer Farrell for Global Views, is a 20-category world of furniture, lighting, rugs, art and décor that unveils in 2025. Jennifer's long career as a television host and designer spans dozens of popular shows, including Home Made Simple, Find Me a Vacation Home, Behind the Gates, Holiday Dream Home, Home & Family, Fox & Friends Weekend, Merge, Renovate My Family, My Celebrity Home, and more. As a nationally recognized design expert and a leading influencer in the A+D community, Jennifer is a keynote presenter and speaker for building and design industry trade events across the country.Jennifer's groundbreaking showhome Calibu Vineyard has been lauded as a game-changing tour-de-force, revolutionizing the concept of experiential marketing and integrated Brand Partnerships. The overwhelming critical praise and brand elevation success of Calibu Vineyard has paved the way for the next evolution of the Design Showhome Experience with I.C.E. House: Interconnected Changeable Environments. For brand/product collaborations, press, or television/public appearances please inquire at .###

