Appjetty's Mappyfield 365 Now Integrates Microsoft Azure Map

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ahmedabad, India, October 28, 2024-AppJetty is pleased to announce that its popular Dynamics 365 plugin, MappyField 365, now supports Microsoft Azure Maps and Bing and Maps. This integration offers Dynamics 365 CRM users a wider range of mapping solutions, including improved field data visualization and operational efficiency.



The Azure Maps integration gives users increased accuracy, real-time data insights, and a seamless experience to support daily business operations. With this update, businesses can select the mapping service that best aligns with their needs, optimizing route planning, customer tracking, and territory management processes.



MappyField 365 users can leverage these key features:



Data Plotting:

Convert addresses into precise location coordinates. Visualize this data directly on the map using color-coded pushpins for enhanced analysis and planning.



Route Optimization:

Plan routes for field executives by considering traffic, distance, and multiple stops. Reduce travel distance, adjust routes as needed to save time, and ensure executives can use real-time data for accurate navigation.



Live Tracking:

Track field executives in real time to enhance visibility and response times. Optimize routes based on their current location, leading to more efficient operations.



Territory Management:

Easily define and manage sales territories using various parameters. Track sales activities in these territories in real time, improving performance visualization and customer management.



Check-in and Check-out:

Allow field executives to log work hours directly from the map, improving accountability and attendance management.



POI Proximity Search:

Enable users to find nearby points of interest, essential for sales teams when planning efficient routes.



"With the integration of MappyField 365 and Microsoft Azure Maps, businesses can make smarter, data-driven decisions. The real-time insights and advanced mapping tools help improve both customer service and operational efficiency. This gives companies the accuracy they need to manage their field operations smoothly and effectively," said Maulik Shah, CEO of Biztech, Appjetty's parent company.



The integration is now available to all MappyField 365 users. They can seamlessly switch to Azure Maps for enhanced mapping accuracy, real-time insights, and better route management. To learn more about the new integration and its benefits, visit AppJetty's website or connect at



About Appjetty

AppJetty is a premier software solutions provider offering advanced apps, plugins, and extensions for platforms such as Magento, WordPress, SugarCRM, SuiteCRM, Odoo, and Dynamics CRM. Committed to innovation and quality, AppJetty empowers businesses from various industries to optimize operational workflows, enhance productivity, and drive their digital transformation goals forward.



Contact No.: +1 (949) 787-0877

