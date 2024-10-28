Huddle House Celebrates Grand Opening In Potosi

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Join the Festivities on Nov. 2 and Enter the Chance to Win Free Meals for a Year!

POTOSI, MO, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Huddle House , the iconic breakfast franchise beloved for serving any meal, any time since 1964, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Potosi, Missouri. The community is invited to join the celebration on Saturday, November 2, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 10022 Franklin Road.To mark the occasion, Huddle House will be treating three lucky guests to Free Meals for a Year!* Guests can also savor Golden Waffles for only 99 cents, as well as a variety of fun gifts and surprises throughout the day.*Huddle House Potosi is owned and operated by multi-unit franchisee Rajiv Johar. This is Johar's ninth Huddle House restaurant. Johar's strong commitment to the brand is evident, as he looks to establish Huddle House as a preferred dining destination in the Potosi community."Huddle House has been a beloved gathering place for families and friends for decades, and I'm thrilled to bring that tradition to Potosi," said Johar, owner of Huddle House Potosi. "Our other restaurants have received a warm welcome from their communities, and we can't wait to officially open our doors to the local residents. We invite everyone to join us for a great celebration with great food!"Guests can look forward to a variety of surprise and delight offerings throughout the grand opening. The new restaurant will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Guests can savor Huddle House's hearty Breakfast Platters, Huddle Burgers, MVP Waffle Tacos, and more.For more information about Huddle House, including locations and franchising opportunities, visit HuddleHouse or follow them on social @HuddleHouse.*Three Grand Prize winners will be announced during the Grand Opening with the prize of Free Meals for a Year. 99-cent Waffles are available one per guest, for dine-in only.About Huddle HouseAll Day, Your Way. Huddle House shares that spirit of hometown togetherness, creating that warm atmosphere where everyone feels welcome. Huddle House has been serving freshly prepared, quality home-style food since 1964. We're the champions of enjoying big without spending big because at Huddle House, flavor, fun, and value always go hand in hand.Huddle House Inc. is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand with nearly 300 locations open or in development. It has been named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times, ranked among Thrillist's list of“Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere,” and named a Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Restaurant Business.To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising and for more information about the brand, visit huddlehouse.

