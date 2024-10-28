Punjab Announces Free Insurance For Mid-Day Meal Cooks, Helpers

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 28 (IANS) Punjab Finance Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday announced that mid-day meal cooks and helpers would be insured free of cost.

He said the cabinet sub-committee has written a demi-official letter to the Union government, recommending an increase in the salary of mid-day meal cooks from Rs 600 to Rs 2,000.

At a meeting with the Mid-day Meal Cooks Union Punjab (BMS) here, Cheema assured them that all mid-day meal cooks and helpers, who opened a zero balance account in Canara Bank, will be covered under this insurance scheme.

The plan includes insurance coverage of Rs 16 lakh in case of accidental death, Rs 1 lakh in case of natural death, and Rs 2 lakh in case of the death of a spouse in an accident.

Addressing their salary issue, Cheema said in addition to the recommendation letter by the cabinet sub-committee to the Union government, their case will be further pursued by the Education Minister.

He said the letter to the Union government also recommended providing one cook for every 50 students. Currently, the arrangement allows for one mid-day meal cook for one to 25 students, two for 25 to 100 students, and subsequently only one cook for every additional 100 students. He emphasised that increasing the number of cooks would address the challenges being faced in preparing mid-day meals.

During the meeting, the minister asked the Secretary (School Education) K.K. Yadav to consider creating additional posts for mid-day cooks at the block level to ensure alternate arrangements are available when workers need leave.

He also directed Mid-Day Meal Society Managing Director Varinder Singh Brar to ensure that needed dress items like aprons, caps, and gloves are provided to the mid-day meal workers at the earliest.

Cheema said the government is committed to improving the working conditions and financial security of mid-day meal workers, ensuring their wellbeing and enhancing the quality of service provided to students.