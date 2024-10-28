TYSON 2.0 And LYT Holdings Enter Exclusive Licensing Partnership To Strengthen Presence In California

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Mike Tyson's Cannabis Brand Expands Production and Distribution, Launching a Full Product Line of Pre-rolls, Vapes and Gummies

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TYSON 2.0, the cannabis brand co-founded by boxing icon Mike Tyson, is expanding in California through an exclusive partnership with LYT Holdings, a leader in cannabis manufacturing. This collaboration centralizes TYSON 2.0's production, sales, and distribution under LYT's licensed subsidiary, 3L Distribution, in the world's largest cannabis market.

"We could not be more excited to team up with LYT Holdings," said Mike Tyson, co-founder and chief brand officer of TYSON 2.0. "This partnership consolidates our California production under one roof and positions us well to deliver exceptional cannabis experiences to a broader audience. With LYT's product development expertise, we are well positioned to knockout the competition across the state."

TYSON 2.0 is known for its innovative, high-quality products inspired by Tyson's personal journey. The brand will leverage LYT's production and distribution network to enhance access to its popular prerolls, vapes, and gummies. The lineup emphasizes solventless infusions with cutting-edge designs, featuring products in California such as the Pocket Pigeon, the Brawler Blunt, and Mike Bites gummies.

Lawrence Ji, co-founder and CEO of LYT Holdings, shared his excitement: "Partnering with Tyson 2.0 represents a new milestone for LYT Holdings, and we are excited to support the brand's expansion in California. Together, we will bring a consistent Tyson cannabis experience to consumers through a thoughtful approach to product development, focusing on quality, consistency, and innovation."

Adam Wilks, President and CEO of Carma HoldCo, TYSON 2.0's parent company, emphasized the significance of this collaboration: "Our partnership with LYT Holdings marks a pivotal moment for TYSON 2.0 in California and our mission to elevate the cannabis experience for consumers across the nation. By teaming up with a strong operator like LYT, we are expanding our presence in California and building a foundation for growth led by innovation for the TYSON 2.0 brand."

About TYSON 2.0

TYSON 2.0 is a cannabis brand founded by legendary boxer Mike Tyson. Launched in 2021, the company is committed to providing high-quality products in every market it enters. TYSON 2.0 has expanded into various consumer product categories, operating in the U.S. and 19 other countries. The brand embodies Tyson's mindset of being the greatest of all time, consistently delivering exceptional goods and creating unforgettable experiences. For more information, visit TYSON20.

About LYT Holdings

LYT Holdings is a key player in California's cannabis industry, with operations extending to Arizona. As a multi-state operator, LYT specializes in production, sales, and distribution, offering a full suite of high-quality regulated cannabis and hemp products. In addition to manufacturing for leading brands, LYT manages its own brand portfolio, including Birdies and Coast, and holds licensing partnerships with brands like TYSON 2.0 and Willie Nelson's Willie's Reserve. For more information, visit LYTglobal.

Investor Contact

Morry Brown

LYT Holdings

+1 (917) 576-4428

[email protected]

SOURCE LYT Holdings

