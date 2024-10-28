Global Refrigerated Transport Market Forecast 2024-2033: Analyzing Growth Drivers, Market Share, Segments, And Trends

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The refrigerated transport market has witnessed strong growth, expected to move from $113.6 billion in 2023 to $123.17 billion in 2024, achieving a CAGR of 8.4%. Key factors driving this growth include the expansion of international trade, rising health-conscious consumer behaviors, strict food safety regulations, growth in the food and beverage industry, and an increasing global population.

How Much Will the Global Refrigerated Transport Market Grow, and What Is the Predicted Annual Growth Rate?

The refrigerated transport market is forecasted to grow significantly, reaching $167.86 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.0%. Factors driving this growth include a global increase in food demand, healthcare logistics expansion, sustainable transport initiatives, the rise of e-commerce and online grocery shopping, and pharmaceutical requirements. Key trends include remote monitoring solutions, collaborative partnerships, the emergence of blockchain technology, customized refrigerated solutions, and a shift toward green energy sources.

What Are The Top Drivers Contributing To The Growth Of The Refrigerated Transport Market?

The increasing consumption of frozen food products is propelling the refrigerated transport sector. Frozen food refers to items that undergo pre-treatment processes, such as blanching, heat treatments, and cryoprotection, depending on the products. The growing popularity of frozen versions of various fresh products is rising, as they facilitate higher vegetable intake due to their accessibility and cost-effectiveness.

Which Companies Are Leading Growth in the Refrigerated Transport Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Hyundai Motor Company, FedEx Corporate Services Inc., United Technologies Corporation, DB Schenker, Tyson Foods, Tata Motors, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A., Daikin Industries Ltd., Thales Group, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Company, Smithfield Foods, Conagra Brands, Kerry Group plc, Swift Transportation Co, Ingersoll Rand, China International Shipping Containers, Gemalto NV, Schmitz Cargobull, Krone Commercial Vehicle Group, Wabash National Corporation.

What Are the Key Trends Defining the Refrigerated Transport Market Size?

Technological innovations are key trends in the refrigerated transport market, with leading companies concentrating on introducing new technologies to maintain their competitive edge.

What Are The Key Segments Of The Global Refrigerated Transport Market?

1) By Transport Type: Refrigerated Road Transport, Refrigerated Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MHCV), Refrigerated Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Refrigerated Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)), Refrigerated Sea Transport, Refrigerated Rail Transport, Refrigerated Air Transport

2) By Temperature: Single Temperature, Multi-Temperature

3) By Application: Chilled Food, Frozen Food

Geographical Highlights: Europe Leading Refrigerated Transport Market

Europe was the largest region in the refrigerated transport market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market report forecast period. The regions covered in the refrigerated transport report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition And Scope Of The Refrigerated Transport Market Overview?

Refrigerated transport refers to the shipping of products using specially designed trucks that maintain temperature control. These trucks are equipped with built-in refrigeration systems that keep shipments at a regulated temperature throughout transit, making them ideal for transporting perishable goods like meats, vegetables, fruits, sausages, and pharmaceuticals.

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

The Refrigerated Transport Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into the refrigerated transport market size, refrigerated transport market drivers and trends, refrigerated transport global market major players, refrigerated transport competitors' revenues, refrigerated transport global market positioning, and refrigerated transport market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

