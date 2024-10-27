Sharmila Working With Chandrababu Naidu To Undermine Jagan’S Leadership: Vijayasai Reddy

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 27 (IANS) YSR Party General Secretary V. Vijayasai Reddy on Sunday accused Andhra Pradesh Congress president Y. S. Sharmila of working with Chief Chandrababu Naidu to undermine the leadership of YSRCP president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Vijayasai Reddy said that Sharmila's actions go beyond a property dispute and are part of a plan to stop Jagan Mohan Reddy from becoming Chief Minister again.

He highlighted the irony that Congress opposes the NDA at the national level, yet in Andhra Pradesh, PCC president Sharmila seems to be supporting NDA interests.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, Vijayasai Reddy questioned if Sharmila has ignored Jagan's efforts to help the public, such as providing support to over 1.5 crore families, financial aid to 80 lakh women, and assistance to more than 40 lakh mothers.

He suggested that Naidu is using Sharmila to turn women against Jagan, but he believes the public will not be misled. He urged Sharmila to reflect on her actions and condemned her partnership with Naidu, whom she once blamed for her father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy's death.

He questioned if she had truly forgotten these past issues or was ignoring them for her own benefit.

Vijayasai Reddy questioned how Sharmila's letter to Jagan ended up with Chandrababu Naidu, hinting at a possible collaboration between them. He suggested Sharmila understand that Chandrababu Naidu, unable to fulfil his election promises, is using her to distract the public and create negativity against Jagan among women.

He criticised TDP and its media for their constant attacks on Jagan, calling Sharmila's role in these actions disappointing.

Vijayasai Reddy alleged that, under Chandrababu Naidu's influence, Sharmila secretly transferred shares Jagan had given her, aiming to get his bail revoked.

He claimed this move showed a plan with Naidu to stop Jagan from becoming Chief Minister again.

Meanwhile, Sharmila dismissed the allegations levelled by Vijayasai Reddy. She posted on 'X' that the YSRCP leader read the script of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The APCC president said she had no personal relationship with Chandrababu Naidu. She said she had only met him to invite him to his daughter's marriage.

Sharmila dared Vijayasai Reddy to take a pledge to deny that Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy wanted his family assets to be divided equally among four grandchildren.