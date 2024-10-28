(MENAFN) Robert Kagan, the Washington Post's editor-at-large and a prominent neoconservative, has resigned in protest after the newspaper, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, decided not to issue a presidential endorsement for the first time since 1988. Kagan is notably married to Victoria Nuland, a former senior State Department official known for her involvement in the 2014 U.S.-backed coup in Ukraine.



Kagan, who has shifted his affiliations over the years—from advising presidential candidate John McCain in 2008 to supporting candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016—confirmed his resignation to both NPR and Fox News. His departure follows the decision by the Post's management to forgo an endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, in her upcoming race against former President Donald Trump.



Reports indicate that an endorsement for Harris had been drafted earlier in the month but was ultimately scrapped after a review by Bezos. The editorial board expressed its shock at this decision, describing the response from management as overwhelmingly negative. Kagan’s resignation marks a significant moment in the paper's editorial history, highlighting the tensions between editorial independence and corporate influence.



The controversy surrounding the endorsement decision has led to widespread criticism of the Post. Susan Rice, a former senior advisor to President Barack Obama, publicly condemned the move, calling it "the most hypocritical, chicken sh*t move from a publication that is supposed to hold people in power to account."



As the Washington Post faces backlash over its handling of the endorsement process, Kagan's resignation serves as a stark reminder of the complex dynamics at play in modern journalism, particularly in the context of political endorsements and corporate ownership. The fallout from this incident may influence the Post's reputation and credibility as it navigates the fraught landscape of contemporary American politics.

