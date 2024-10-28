Trump says he would have avoided Hamas assault on Israel

(MENAFN) During a recent appearance on the *Joe Rogan Experience* podcast, presidential nominee Donald asserted that if he were still in office, the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, would have been averted. Trump emphasized his past strategies as president from 2017 to 2021, claiming he often made decisions that were not necessarily popular but were, in his view, the right ones.



He specifically pointed to his hardline approach towards Iran as a key factor in maintaining stability in the region. In 2018, Trump made the controversial decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a nuclear agreement designed to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions in exchange for relief from sanctions. Following this withdrawal, he reinstated and intensified sanctions against Iran, which he claimed led to significant economic hardships for the country.



"Iran was broke," Trump stated, explaining that he had taken a strong stance against China, warning them that purchasing oil from Iran would result in being barred from the U.S. market. He suggested that such measures significantly weakened Iran's financial capacity to support groups like Hezbollah and Hamas, which he argues would have prevented the October attack.



Trump insisted that under his leadership, the geopolitical landscape would have been markedly different, claiming, "We would have never had the attack on Israel at all." His remarks reflect a broader narrative within his campaign, positioning himself as a decisive leader capable of maintaining national security through aggressive foreign policy measures.

