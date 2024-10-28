IDF declares attack on Iran

(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have commenced "precise strikes on military targets" within Iran, according to a statement from IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari early Saturday. He emphasized that this military action is a response to ongoing from the Iranian against Israel. In a message, Hagari stated, “We will do whatever necessary to defend the State of Israel and the people of Israel,” and assured that Israel's defensive and offensive capabilities are fully activated.



While the extent of the remains unclear, reports from Tehran indicate that residents heard at least seven explosions in the capital. The timing of this escalation follows Iran's launch of nearly 200 ballistic missiles at Israel on October 1, which was executed in retaliation for the deaths of key figures from Hamas and Hezbollah, as well as an IRGC general.



In response to the missile attacks, Israel had threatened a “deadly, pinpoint accurate, and surprising” retaliation, though specifics on timing were not disclosed. Meanwhile, Iranian officials have issued warnings against any Israeli strikes, vowing a "decisive and regretful" response if such actions are taken. As tensions continue to rise, the situation remains volatile, with both nations preparing for potential further confrontations.

