Israel issues caution to Iran before last attack

(MENAFN) Israel took proactive measures ahead of its recent missile strikes on Iran, relaying a warning through various third-party channels to outline its targets and advise against retaliation, as reported by Axios, citing three anonymous sources.



On Saturday, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari announced that the military was conducting “precise strikes on military targets” in Iran, referring to the operation as ‘Days of Repentance.’ This initiative was described as a response to a series of ongoing from Iran aimed at the State of Israel over the preceding months.



According to the Axios report, Israel communicated its general strike intentions to Iran, detailing which targets would be struck while specifying what would remain untouched. This strategic approach was intended to mitigate the risk of further escalation in hostilities between the two nations. The warning included a clear message to Iran that any retaliatory actions would provoke a significantly harsher response from Israel.



One of the intermediaries reportedly used by Israel to convey its message was Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp. He confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that he had engaged in discussions with the Iranian Foreign Minister regarding the rising tensions in the region, urging Tehran to maintain restraint in light of the situation.



Overall, these developments underscore the fragile state of relations between Israel and Iran, as both countries continue to navigate a complex and volatile geopolitical landscape.

