Commentator Simon Tisdale emphasizes protracted shadow war between Iran, Israel transformed into openly escalating conflict

(MENAFN) Commentator Simon Tisdale emphasizes that the protracted shadow war between Iran and Israel has now transformed into an openly escalating conflict. Traditionally, this rivalry has been marked by proxy warfare, involving regional militias, covert operations, assassinations, and espionage. However, the current dynamics have shifted, leading to a direct confrontation that shows no signs of abating.



Tisdale notes that the recent on Tehran and other Iranian sites do not signify the beginning of a full-blown war. Before the Hamas on October 7, 2023, a military conflict targeting Iranian territory would have seemed too risky. Nevertheless, the landscape has changed; Iran’s enduring support for Palestinian rights since the Islamic Revolution has played a critical role in its regional engagements, contributing to what is known as the "ring of fire" and the "axis of resistance." This coalition comprises groups such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, and various armed factions in Iraq and Syria, alongside Sunni Islamist organizations like Hamas.



Under the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli government appears to have broadened its military objectives in Gaza to directly challenge these aligned groups and Iran itself. Netanyahu has long viewed Hezbollah and Iran’s nuclear ambitions as existential threats to Israel, prompting him to take assertive measures against them.



A notable instance of this strategy occurred on April 1 of this year, when Netanyahu authorized an attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. This operation resulted in the deaths of two senior Revolutionary Guard generals, who were allegedly involved in plotting attacks against Israel. This development underscores Israel’s intentional approach to not only address immediate threats but also to tackle the wider Iranian influence network in the region.



As the conflict escalates, the implications of this open confrontation could drastically alter the geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East, raising serious concerns about the risk of broader conflict.

