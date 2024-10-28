(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has abruptly canceled her scheduled talks with Serbian Prime Milos Vucevic, following his recent meeting with a Russian official. Von der Leyen was in Belgrade as part of a Balkan tour, where she successfully met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, but the planned discussion with Vucevic was called off due to his engagement with Russian Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov.



The EU ambassador to Serbia, Emmanuel Gioffre, confirmed the cancellation, emphasizing that Serbia had indicated a desire to strengthen its economic ties with Russia. Vucevic had expressed gratitude to Reshetnikov for Moscow’s support of Serbia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity during their meeting. He highlighted Serbia’s appreciation for Russia's backing and mentioned that the country would not forget this support. Additionally, Vucevic acknowledged Russia's invitation for Serbia to participate in the recent BRICS summit in Kazan.



While Vucic opted not to attend the summit due to his commitments with von der Leyen and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, several of his cabinet ministers, along with Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin, represented Serbia at the BRICS meetings.



Reshetnikov's visit underscored Moscow's appreciation for Serbia’s decision to abstain from joining EU sanctions against Russia. Serbia has maintained a stance of military neutrality and has repeatedly resisted pressure from Brussels to align its foreign policy with that of the European Union. This latest diplomatic incident reflects the ongoing tension between Serbia's aspirations for EU integration and its enduring ties with Russia, highlighting the complexities of international relations in the region.



As Serbia navigates its position between these two powerful entities, the cancellation of von der Leyen's meeting serves as a reminder of the delicate balance the country must strike amidst competing geopolitical interests. MORE: European state’s president opens door to BRICS referendum.

