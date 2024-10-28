US permits additional weapons sales to Taiwan

(MENAFN) The U.S. Department of State has given the green light for the potential sale of advanced air-defense systems and radar technology to Taiwan, a move likely to exacerbate tensions with Beijing, which views the self-governing island as part of its territory. According to the Pentagon, these arms purchases would necessitate the deployment of dozens of American personnel to Taiwan for support and training.



The announcement comes shortly after Washington delivered the first shipment of Harpoon Block II anti-ship missiles to Taipei, part of a deal that was approved back in 2020. In a press release issued on Friday, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced approval for a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the U.S. This includes the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) and associated equipment, with an estimated total value of USD1.16 billion. Taipei has specifically requested three units of the Raytheon-manufactured system along with 123 missiles.



The implementation of this proposed sale will require approximately 26 U.S. government personnel and 34 contractor representatives to travel to Taiwan for an extended period to provide necessary technical support and training to local military forces.



On the same day, the Department of State also approved the potential sale of AN/TPS-77 and AN/TPS-78 radar systems, along with related equipment, for an estimated cost of USD828 million. This comes in addition to a military support package worth USD567 million authorized by President Joe Biden late last month.



As the U.S. strengthens its military ties with Taiwan, Beijing has criticized these actions as violations of its sovereignty, setting the stage for further geopolitical tensions in the region.

MENAFN28102024000045015687ID1108824040