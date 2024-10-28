Qatar Foundation's QSTP-Supported Tech Startup Driving Digital Transformation Across Aviation Industry

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: An startup supported by Qatar Foundation's Qatar Science and Park (QSTP) is driving digital transformation in the across the world.

EMMA Systems provides airport operators with a unique, real-time view of operations by visualising data and monitoring key airport systems. With its initial first deployed at Qatar's Hamad International Airport (HIA) in 2017 as an information-sharing system, EMMA Systems enhanced the platform's technological capabilities and built an impressive growth record, expanding its operations across Europe, the Middle East, and now Africa.

“Without the initial boost from QSTP's grant, we would have faced significant challenges in getting EMMA off the ground,” said CEO and Co-Founder of EMMA Systems, Wisam Costandi.

“Looking back at our journey, I want to emphasise the importance of having the right kind of support for startups in the early stages of development. One of the major concerns is financing, and then access to resources like office space, mentorship and networking can be pivotal to young entrepreneurs. We are grateful to QSTP for their support and confidence in our capabilities, especially in the early stages of our growth,” Costandi added.



EMMA Systems AI-driven platform features solutions like Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM), which empowers airport administrators to make timely and informed decisions as well as the EMMA Unified Data Platform and the EMMA Messaging Tool that enhance operational coordination and efficiency.

According to Costandi, after securing contracts with leading airport groups over the years, EMMA Systems has recently been awarded the A-CDM and Pre-Departure Sequencer (PDS) system for Ethiopian Airlines in a highly competitive process. This is one of the first A-CDM and PDS implementations in Africa. EMMA Systems will support the Airlines' home airport of Addis Ababa to improve operational efficiency and enhance collaborative decision-making.

In Qatar, as part of a recent memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Qatar Company for Airport Operation and Management (MATAR), EMMA Systems has become its Digital Transformation Partner for HIA. EMMA Systems will create a technology adoption roadmap for MATAR under the strategic partnership. Also, EMMA Systems has received investments from Al Khor Holding, a Qatar-based company with a globally extensive investment portfolio.

It is expected to support EMMA Systems's plans to scale up its project teams, open new offices and strengthen commercial operations.

EMMA Systems also has entered into a collaboration with Oman Airports, which is the government entity that manages the civil airports in the Sultanate of Oman, including Muscat International Airport, Salalah Airport, Duqm Airport, and Sohar Airport. As part of their collaboration, EMMA Systems will implement its A-CDM platform and related tools to accelerate collaboration amongst stakeholders and improve the overall efficiency and sustainability approach of the airports.

EMMA Systems first received a grant from QSTP in 2021 to research and develop its platform, followed by another fund from QSTP in 2022. Additionally, QSTP's partnership with Silicon Valley based Plug and Play also played a central role in enabling EMMA Systems to explore growth opportunities in Europe.

“EMMA Systems is a perfect story about the possibilities that can unfold when promising talents are given opportunities to build themselves.

"EMMA Systems' potential was clear to us from the very beginning and we are pleased to see the important contributions they are making in the aviation industry through their cutting-edge technology. As they graduate from the QSTP ecosystem, we wish the team all the best and look forward to their further success,” said Innovation Director at QSTP, Hayfa Al Abdullah.