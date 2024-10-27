Mada Virtual Translator For Qatari Sign Language 'A Pioneering Step'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The“Bou Hamad” project, the virtual translator for Qatari sign language, has received positive feedback from beneficiary groups, confirming the importance of this in improving the quality of life for people with hearing disabilities.

Mada Centre and publishing officer Khalifa al-Mutlaq told the Arabic daily Arrayah that“Bou Hamad” relies on artificial intelligence (AI) to translate written and visual texts into Qatari sign language, helping to facilitate access to information and digital services.

He expressed his pride that this virtual translator was made by Qatari hands.

Al-Mutlaq noted that the project aims to enhance digital inclusion and provide a supportive digital environment, and was developed by the Mada Centre with the active participation of people with hearing disabilities.

“Bu Hamad”, an advanced solution that helps facilitate access to digital services for people with hearing disabilities, is not only useful on websites, but has also been employed at major events such as the Asian Cup, where it translated reports on events into sign language for followers with hearing disabilities.

“'Bu Hamad' has been well received by many, and we at the Mada Centre are constantly developing it based on the feedback we receive from people with hearing disabilities,” al-Mutlaq said.“We have a specialised team that focuses on developing innovations and adapting them to suit the needs of this group.”

“Our goal is to promote digital independence and inclusivity, and provide tools that facilitate people with disabilities' access to digital services and content effectively,” he continued.

“We started working on 'Bu Hamad' in 2018,” the official said.“Its development took a long time to reach the final product in 2021.”

“During this period, we undertook many experiments and modifications based on the feedback of people with hearing disabilities,” al-Mutlaq added.“Since its launch, 'Bu Hamad' has been integrated into several government and private platforms, such as the Asian Cup, where it was used to translate sporting events into sign language.”

“We aspire to make it an essential tool on all digital platforms that serve people with hearing disabilities,” he said.

