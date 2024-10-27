KTR's Brother-In-Law Raj Pakala Absconding After Police Raid On Farmhouse: Officials

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 27 (IANS) Raj Pakala, brother-in-law of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K.T. Rama Rao, was absconding, said the Excise Department after the raid on his farmhouse at Janwada near Hyderabad.

As one of the party attendees tested positive for cocaine and also found unauthorised use of liquor, Raj Pakala was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and also under the Excise Act.

Police said on the intervening night of October 26 and 27, on reliable information, a raid was conducted by local police, SOT and Excise officials on the farmhouse of Raj Pakala, located at Janwada and it was found that 21 men and 14 women were present there.

Seven foreign liquor bottles and 10 loose Indian liquor bottles were found. Other gaming related items were also found, said Srinivas Rao, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rajendranagar.

A First Information Report (FIR) under sections 25, 27 and 29 of the NDPS Act and section 3 and 4 of Telangana State Gaming Act was registered at Mokila Police Station against Pakala Rajendra Prasad alias Raj Pakala and Vijay Madduri, who tested positive for cocaine.

According to FIR, Vijay Madduri tested positive for cocaine when a test was conducted with drug kits on all men present at the party. However, the organisers did not cooperate in conducting the test on women attendees with women staff.

Vijay Madduri told police that Raj Pakala asked him to consume cocaine. He also said they occasionally get together on weekends and consume drugs and play games by using poker coins.

The Excise Department registered a separate case against Raj Pakala under sections 34 A and 34(1) r/w 9 of the Excise Act.

Excise Circle Inspector Srilatha said farmhouse supervisor Karthik is the accused number one (A1) in the case, while Raja Pakala is A2.

The Excise Department had summoned him to the office at 10 a.m. and he was also asked to appear at Mokila Police Station at 2 p.m. However, he did not appear before the officials.

There are allegations that Raja Pakala organised the party in violation of the rules. She said the police and Excise Department found Karnataka and foreign liquor at the farmhouse.

The CI said more facts would come to light during the investigation.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed near the residence of Raja Pakala at Raidurgam when BRS MLA K. P. Vivekanand Reddy was arrested for trying to stop police from carrying out a search. BRS workers raised slogans against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the police.

KTR and Raja Pakala's brother Shailendra Pakala in Raidurgam when BRS leaders tried to stop police officials from carrying out searches without search warrants.

Police and Excise Department officials reached Orion Villas in Raidurgam following information that Raja Pakala was at his village there. After finding the villa locked, they went to a nearby villa for the search but numerous BRS leaders and workers arrived there.

MLAs K. Sanjay, Vivek Goud, Maganti Gopinath and others had an argument with the police officers.

The BRS leaders insisted police officers show search notices.

They suspect that something may have been planted in the premises and the police want to implicate their leader in a false case.

While talking to mediapersons, Sanjay got angry about a question and asked the journalist if she did not have liquor at home. When the journalist took strong exception to his remark, he apologized and withdrew his remark.