Iran ICCIMA holds meeting around Iran-Hungary trade opportunities

(MENAFN) The Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA) recently held a meeting focused on enhancing trade opportunities between Iran and Hungary, as reported by the ICCIMA portal on Saturday. The gathering brought together officials from ICCIMA, the Hungarian Embassy in Tehran, the Iranian Ambassador to Hungary, and representatives from various Iranian companies.



During the meeting, ICCIMA Deputy Head Hamed Asgari expressed concerns about the current state of trade between the two nations, highlighting an unfavorable balance. He noted that Iran exports approximately USD6 to USD10 million worth of goods to Hungary while importing around USD30 million, emphasizing that the economic potential of both countries is significantly underutilized.



Asgari called for a comprehensive analysis of the trade challenges faced by both nations, attributing some issues to the impact of sanctions. He underscored the necessity for improved banking relations and financial transfer mechanisms, as well as the resolution of transportation and logistics issues. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of streamlining customs processes to reduce transaction costs and enhance overall trade efficiency. He proposed the establishment of specialized working groups to foster collaboration between Iranian and Hungarian companies, advocating for the participation of chamber representatives from both countries to develop actionable solutions.



Gabor Fulop, the deputy of the Hungarian embassy in Tehran, expressed Hungary's eagerness to strengthen its business relations with Iran, citing the rich historical and cultural ties between the two countries. He acknowledged the challenges posed by the pandemic and regional economic instability but highlighted that both nations share a commitment to peace, creating a strong foundation for bilateral cooperation.



This meeting reflects a broader effort to deepen economic ties between Iran and Hungary, focusing on identifying solutions to existing trade barriers and leveraging mutual interests for enhanced collaboration.

