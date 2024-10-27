FANA Secretary: 51St General Assembly Conf. Discusses Developments, Combating Fake News

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- The Secretary General of the Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA), Dr. Fareed Ayar, stated, Sunday, that the 51st General Assembly would discuss the development of Arab news agencies and combating fake news.

Speaking to KUNA ahead of the General Assembly Conference to be held in Kuwait on Monday, Dr. Ayar commended the role of Arab news agencies and institutions in refuting news that would cause harms to Arab countries.

KUNA would host the 51st General Assembly Conference of FANA, with the participation of Arab news agencies alongside KUNA and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) as observers.

The annual conference provides opportunities to discuss the challenges facing Arab media as well as exchange ideas and experiences. (end)

